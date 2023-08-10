Rapper Dee Koala is at the prime of her career and is working tirelessly to cement her place in the music industry

The 'Gwan' hitmaker and Adidas ambassador has built a mutually beneficial relationship with the brand and says it's "home"

Dee also has more music coming and gave updates on whether or not there's a project on the horizon

Dee Koala is undoubtedly one of the hardest-working rappers in the country at the moment and her achievements are a testament to that.

Dee Koala has been with Adidas for five years and says it's "home." Images: @welcometoyesterdaysa, @adidasoriginals

Source: Instagram

Dee's fruitful relationship with Adidas

Her music and laidback personality have helped her attract favourable partnerships within the music industry as well as corporate.

In a chat with SlikourOnLife, Dee highlighted her relationship with Adidas, sharing that she's been an ambassador for just over five years. She spoke of the global 'Home of Classics' campaign of July 2023 and becoming the face of the SS23 collection.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The relationship with Adi is just home, man, they like me for me."

Dee Koala talks Gwan and releasing more music

The rapper has earned new stripes in the music industry following her collaboration with Klerksdorp emcee, Maglera Doe Boy in a song titled Gwan. Chatting to POPradio, Dee revealed that Gwan was meant to be MDB's song but since she recorded both a verse and hook, it became her's by default.

Dee shared that she doesn't have solid plans for a project but has been enjoying releasing singles and working on visuals. She revealed that there's new music on the way.

"There's a new single coming soon before the 4 The Khaltsha event but I can't say much about it."

Dee is a born entertainer

Briefly News highlighted Dee's profile and popular songs including Whuzet? and her Friday Freestyle, both taken from 2019's 4 the Khaltsha mixtape. The report went on to commend Koala's star power and natural ability to entertain South Africans and the whole world.

Before her fame, many online users knew Dee Koala from her hilarious TikTok videos. The 25-year-old rapper is also into curating events where her '4 The Khaltsha' festival helps her represent and give back to her home of Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News