Fan-favourite actress Shalate Sekhabi will bid farewell to her popular role as Shoki Zwide when her character dies this July

According to media reports, siblings Nkosi and Ona Zwide will be heartbroken when Shoki dies in the hospital this July

Viewers of the e.tv fashion telenovela took to social media on Monday, 30 June to mourn their fan-favourite character

Shalate Sekhabi leaves 'House of Zwide'. Images: Shalate Sekhabi

Singer and actress Shalate Sekhabi's character, Shoki Zwide, will get written out of House of Zwide after playing the popular character for 4 seasons.

The talented actress, who is currently dating her on-screen husband, Wanda Zuma, in real life, recently opened up about the fan-favourite character on the e.tv telenovela.

TVSA House of Zwide July teasers report that Msizi (Mduduzi Mabaso) will hire someone to sabotage Nkosi's (Wanda Zuma) car, while Nkosi prepares to expose him. The teasers reveal that both Nkosi and Shoki will get involved in a car accident, but Shoki won't make it.

Monday 21 July teaser reads:

"Following Shoki's tragic death, her loved ones are left in deep grief. The Molapo family comforts a devastated Ona, while at the Zwide mansion Msizi quietly struggles with guilt."

The Tuesday 22 July teaser reports that Shoki's sister, Nomsa will blame Nkosi for Shoki's death, and Nkosi will take the blame, unaware that Msizi caused her death.

"Meanwhile, Msizi is overwhelmed with guilt and throws himself into organising Shoki's funeral," reads the teaser.

Sekhabi's character will be hospitalised at the beginning of season 5 on Monday, 14 July, and die on Monday, 21 July.

In the current storyline, Shoki's husband, Nkosi Zwide, and her best friend, Ona Molapo Zwide, find out that Faith and Msizi are murderers

House of Zwide fans mourn Shoki Zwide

Thandekile Langa said:

"Yoh, at least you should've made her pregnant and leave us some junior Shoki behind."

Gabi Thwala wrote:

"Leaving is one thing, but killing the character? Nah!"

phiwe Mathibela replied:

"Nkosi will be so hard broken and end up taking his life. This is how I feel. How can we get over her leaving just like that, without even a child bathong."

Verna Rudo Zisengwe wrote:

"Is there no other exit way besides death kanti HOZ writers? First it was Granny Zwide, then Senzo, then Rea, now Shoki? Do you know it drains some of your fans emotionally? Death is not easy even to watch fully knowing it's just a show."

Maprizo Mudau replied:

"Eish, what will be House of Zwide without Shoki?

Mpho Phomane wrote:

"It's not ok, it's unfair. I wanted them to start a family and be happy forever."

Polinah Semumu said:

"We are so gonna miss her. I love Shoki. She is a cool girl, perfect for Nkosi."

Msizi kills Shoki Zwide on the show. Images: etvhouseofzwide

