Who is Shalate Sekhabi? Age, boyfriend, salary, songs, images, profiles

Kgabang Sekhabi, widely known as Shalate Sekhabi, is a South African actress, singer, songwriter and model. She is majorly known for her role as Millicent on The River season 3 and as Shoki on eTV’s House of Zwide. The actress is also famous for being the daughter of award-winning playwright and director Aubrey Sekhabi.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Shalante Sekhabi is a South African actress known for playing the role of Shoki on eTV's House of Zwide. Photo: @shalatesekhabi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kgabang is a promising star in the South African acting industry. Acting has been her passion from a tender age, and she is currently making huge strides by landing major roles in top Mzansi television shows.

Shalate Sekhabi’s profiles summary and bio

Real name Kgabang Sekhabi Other names Shalate Sekhabi Date of birth 27th July 2000 Age 22 years in 2022 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Mafikeng, Northern Province, South Africa Nationality South African Languages Setswana and English Height 4 feet 11 inches (1.5 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Not known Parents Playwright and director Aubrey Sekhabi Education Crawford International College, Wits University (film and television) Profession Actress, singer, songwriter, model Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is Shalate Sekhabi from House of Zwide?

When was Shalate Sekhabi born? The talented actress was born on 27th July 2000 in Mafikeng, Northern Province, South Africa. Sekhabi's age is 22 years (2022).

Shalate Sekhabi’s parents and siblings

Renowned South African playwright and director Aubrey Sekhabi. Father to Shalate Sekhabi. Photo: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The actress is the daughter of renowned South African playwright and director Aubrey Sekhabi. Shalate Sekhabi’s father is his only known family member. She is yet to share details regarding her mother and if she has any siblings.

What did Shalate Sekhabi study?

The upcoming actress graduated from Crawford College, Pretoria, in 2018. She later enrolled at the University of Witwatersrand to pursue a degree in film and television production.

Kgabang Sekhabi’s career

Shalate has had a passion for music, drama, and modelling from a tender age. When she was only eight, she joined her school’s choir and was active in the drama club. At 11 years, the actress joined Steele Models, where she was involved in children’s modelling and launched her modelling career.

Sekhabi made her acting debut in 2014 in short films, Making a Kill (directed by Justin Head) and A Cup of Sugar (directed by Xolile Tshabalala). She started acting on television in January 2020 after being cast to play the recurring role of Millicent in season 3 of The River on 1Magic. She later landed a support lead role of Shoki on eTV’s House of Zwide.

Shalate Sekhabi’s songs

The actress is also a musician and has released two official singles. Photo: @shalatesekhabi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The actress is also a talented musician and songwriter. She released her first single, Lerato, in 2020. In December 2021, she dropped her second official single, Trust, produced by Feziekk Production.

What is Shalate Sekhabi’s net worth?

There is no credible information concerning how much the upcoming actress is worth in 2022. However, Shalate Sekhabi’s salary from her role as Shoki on eTV’s House of Zwide is estimated at between R60,000 and R80,000. She also earns from endorsement deals.

Shalate Sekhabi’s Instagram

The actress has an active presence on social media, with Instagram being her favourite social media platform. Her account, @shalatesekhabi, has more than 290 thousand followers. She is also on Twitter and has garnered over 12.7 thousand followers (29 August 2022).

Who is Shalate Sekhabi dating?

The House of Zwide actress rarely makes the status of her romantic relationships known. Away from her on-screen romance, there is no information regarding real-life Shalate Sekhabi’s boyfriend.

Where is Shalate Sekhabi from?

The actress is a native of Mafikeng in the North West province. Photo: @shalatesekhabi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The actress was born in Mafikeng, North West province, South Africa. She grew up in the country and holds South African nationality.

What is Shoki’s real name?

Shoki from House of Zwide is known as Shelate Sekhabi in real life. She is the daughter of multi-award-winning director and playwright Aubrey Sekhabi.

Who is Nefisa Mkhabela?

Nefisa is a talented South African actress and television personality making strides in the Mzansi entertainment industry. She is widely recognized for playing Ona Molapo on the hit eTV series House of Zwide. She also starred in the Unmarried 1Magic drama series as Mbali.

Shalate Sekhabi images

Sekhabi has won over South African fans with her amazing acting skills and breath-taking beauty. Here are a few photos of the actress.

Talented actress from a young age

The actress was eight when she started acting. Photo: @ShalateSekhabi on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Sekhabi has been acting since she was eight years old. Her first roles were in short films, Making a Killing and A Cup of Sugar. As an adult, she has had two major roles on 1Magic’s The River and eTV’s House of Zwide.

Model

The House of Zwide actress started modelling at 11. Photo: @shalatesekhabi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Like her role as Shoki on eTV’s House of Zwide, Shalate is a model in real life. It has been her passion since she was young, and she was already modelling when she was only 11.

Talented musician

The House of Zwinde has released two official singles. Photo: @SaintNikza, @etv on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Aubrey’s daughter is multi-talented. Apart from modelling and acting, she is also a great singer. She has released two singles, Lerato (2020) and Trust (December 2021).

University graduate

The upcoming actress holds a degree from Wits University. Photo: @billybrownsa, @MuchLikeMarty on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The actress is one of the most educated young talents in the South African entertainment industry. She graduated from Crawford College in Pretoria and has a degree in Cinema and Television from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Tattoo girl

Shoki from House of Zwide has butterfly tattoos in real life. Photo: @shalatesekhabi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The House of Zwide actress loves ink. She has a few tattoos, including butterflies around her stomach area.

Shalate Sekhabi is a great source of inspiration to many young girls. Although she was exposed to the necessary resources from a young age, she worked hard to build on what she had, including getting a degree in the field. Mzansi cannot wait to see more of her on the local screen.

READ ALSO: Who is Hunter Fieri? Age, wife, parents, education, profiles, facts, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Hunter Fieri, an upcoming American chef. He is famous for being the son of celebrity chef and TV host Guy Fieri.

Hunter is following in Guy’s footsteps but is keen to carve a career of his own away from his dad’s shadow. He has the skills and connections to build his own cooking empire and continue the family tradition.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News