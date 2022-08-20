Gaisang K Noge is a South African actress and entrepreneur and also a YouTuber. She is popularly known for her appearance in the House of Zwide drama series, where she portrays Mampho. Besides acting, Gaisang Noge is also into presenting and MC. But who is she off-screens? How old is Ms Noge? Is she married?

Her first appearance on TV was in the Mzansi Magic movie Efa Motho Motho before appearing on The River as Masseuse. Photo: @ms_nog (modified by author)

Gaisang Noge is a celebrated South African actress best known for her acting prowess and for featuring in some of the leading drama series in South Africa. Among the notable ones is her role in the hit etv series House of Zwide, in which she portrays Mampho. However, she is still fresh in the acting industry, and most fans may not know much about the actress.

Profile summary

Full name Gaisang Keaikitse Noge Date of birth June 15, 1996 Age 26 years old (As of 2022) Place of birth Vaal Triangle, Gauteng Province Nationality South African Gender Female Body measurements 34-25-42 Occupation Actress and YouTuber Famous as Mampho on House of Zwide Height 1.69 m Languages English, Sesotho, Setswana YouTube Channel Gaisang K Noge Instagram @ms_noge Twitter @Ms_Noge

How old is Mampho on House of Zwide?

The celebrity actress was born on June 15, 1996, in Vaal, Triangle in Gauteng, South Africa. Thus, Gaisang is 26 years of age as of 2022. She was brought up in a well-up background, and her family supported her through her passion. She was raised in a Christian background and often attended Sunday school. She is a multilingual speaker who can speak English, Setswana and Sesotho fluently.

Gaisang is popularly known for her appearance in the House of Zwide drama series, where she portrays Mampho. Photo: @ms_nog (modified by author)

Who are Gaisang Noge's parents?

She once revealed in an interview that her father is Dosto Noge but never revealed about her mother. Dosto is a renowned presenter on Selimathunzi and is loved for his work. He was also the presenter of Speak out for the first three seasons before he quit. Additionally, he co-hosted Please step in with Angie Diale on Mzansi Magic. So it seems the gift of being in the entertainment industry runs in the family, and the father and daughter are doing amazingly in their respective fields of work.

Gaisang Noge's career

Noge and her father, Dosto Noge. Dosto is a renowned presenter on Selimathunzi and is loved for his work. Photo: @ms_nog (modified by author)

Noge was always passionate about acting from a tender age. Thanks to her supportive parents for guiding her to pursue her career dreams. She used to participate in drama club during her school days. However, her first appearance on TV was in the Mzansi Magic movie Efa Motho Motho before appearing on The River as Masseuse.

Her prowess in acting landed her a short film called 5Clicks which Justin Sandmann produced in collaboration with Magos Media Production.

In April 2021, she appeared on a Mzansi Magic drama series, Bo Mma, where she portrayed Karabo. Then in July, she was cast as Mampho on House of Zwide, an etv drama series which replaced Rhythm City.

In February 2022, she landed a starring role in playing Mavis in Thando. Bakwena Films produced the film. It was about Thando, who was harassed by ma Yellow bone squad, which included a mean girl, and Mavis, its leader.

Moving on to bigger and better things, she bagged a role on The Wife, a Showmax telenovela that is pivoting into its third season. She plays Dr Naledi Montsho as Qhawe's wife. She considers her role in the series one of her biggest roles in TV after Mampho on House of Zwide.

House of Zwide

In the drama series, she is cast as Mampho, and her role is that of an intern at House of Zwide. She is resilient and can do anything to ensure her name is at the top. Unfortunately, this does not go well with her friends as she uses crude methods to get what she wants. She goes to the extent of sabotaging and snitching her fellow interns to her boss's daughter to try and please her. But that does not work, nor does she give up on her pursuit.

She tries to befriend Nkosi, the son of her boss. However, Nkosi dismisses her and instead focuses on his girlfriend over her. This compromises her friendship with the boss's daughter to get closer to the family. So what happens next? Does she succeed in her plans? Watch the series today and get to understand what happened next!

Television shows and films

2022: The Wife as Naledi

2021: House of Zwide as Mampho

2021: Kwa MamZala as Sasa

2020: Labour of Love as Cigar Lounge Waitress

2020: 5Clicks as Refilwe

2019: Efa Motho Motho as Palesa

2018: Miss Conception as Diana

Social media presence

To supplement her income, she runs her fashion collection under Lufi-D, which deals with traditional attires for all genders. Photo: @ms_nog (modified by author)

She is very active across all social media platforms, and that is where she engages most with her fans. To get more of Gaisang Noge's pictures and amazing videos, follower her on Twitter @Ms_Noge and Instagram @ms_noge. Besides, she runs a YouTube channel about her life. She discusses winning with God, losing in love, and finding true love, among other topics that relate well with most of the audience being young people.

To supplement her income, she runs her fashion collection under Lufi-D. They deal with traditional attire for all genders. Her shop is in Johannesburg, which has opened new branches around the country.

Is Mampho from House of Zwide pregnant?

Yes. This is after Mampho revealed that she is pregnant with his baby, and Nkosi moved out of Shoki's house and back into the Zwide house to support the mother of his unborn baby.

The above article has everything you would love to know about Gaisang Noge from the House of Zwide cast. She is a young woman who is talented, eager and passionate about performing and storytelling.

