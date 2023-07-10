Kea Zawadi's bio: Get to know the South African actress and radio presenter

Keamogetswe Mongake, famously known by her stage name, Kea Zawadi, is a multifaceted actress, singer and media personality. The two-time award-nominated radio host is renowned for starring in the drama series 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right on SABC1. Her natural acting talent and on-screen presence made her a fan favourite across Mzansi.

The radio host is active on social media. Photo: @kea_zawadi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With a career spanning over a decade, Zawadi has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Discover more juicy details about her.

Kea Zawadi's profile summary and bio

Full name Keamogetswe Mongake Nickname Kea Zawadi Gender Female Date of birth 7 April 1997 Age 26 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Klerksdorp, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Education Northwest University Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Single Profession Actress, radio host, singer Net worth $50,000 Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter

How old is Kea Zawadi?

Kea Zawadi made her career debut in 2012. Photo: @kea_zawadi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kea Zawadi (aged 26 as of 2023) was born on 7 April 1997 in Klerksdorp, South Africa. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

As for her education, Zawadi attended The High School for Girls Potchefstroom. She later proceeded to Northwest University, where she graduated in 2018.

Professional career

Mongake made her career debut in 2012, starring in the 11th episode of the M-Net drama series Inconceivable. After graduating, Zea secured a position as a radio DJ on Yfm, hosting several night shows. In 2022, she landed her first leading role playing Nkuli in the movie adaptation of 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right.

Keamogetswe was also cast in the South African romantic comedy titled No Hiding Here on Showmax in 2021. Additionally, she is known for her musical prowess. Some of Kea Zawadi's songs include:

Be the One (2019)

(2019) Anthy (2020)

(2020) Ngibheke Wena (2020)

(2020) Karma (2020)

(2020) Chill (2021)

Keamogetswe Mongake's zodiac sign is Aries. Photo: @kea_zawadi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much is Kea Zawadi's net worth?

Kea has an estimated net worth of $50,000 in 2023. She accumulated this wealth from her successful career as a singer, actress and media personality.

Who is Kea Zawadi dating?

Despite the internet's prying eyes, the actress star has managed to keep her boyfriend's identity shrouded in mystery. In the series 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right, she is romantically involved with Zakhele, played by the talented on-screen star Bonko Khoza.

Kea Zawadi's profiles

The radio host is active on social media. She has 7,077 Instagram followers and 2,849 followers on Twitter. In addition, Kea has 2.4k followers on Facebook.

Zawadi has an estimated net worth of $50,000 in 2023. Photo: @kea_zawadi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Her YouTube channel, The Red Leather, tackles various engaging and relevant topics.

Kea Zawadi is a talented actress, singer and media personality. Her infectious personality and captivating voice always leave a lasting impression on her fans. Zawadi is a figure to watch out for.

READ ALSO: Drew Starkey's biography: Age, relationship status, real name, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly recently published lesser-known facts Drew Starkey, a renowned American on-screen star. He is famously known for starring in The Terminal List, Ozark, Outer Banks and The Resident.

The actor's international recognition came in 2020 after appearing in the highly successful Netflix series Outer Banks. Since then, he has appeared in several more films and TV projects.

Source: Briefly News