Who is Nefisa Mkhabela? Age, boyfriend, parents, career, height, profiles, cars

Nefisa Mkhabela has made the headlines for all the right reasons. She has established herself in the Mzansi film industry and has attained a massive fanbase for her talent. She is also well known for her beauty, and her smile alone has left many men drooling over her. But, who is she? Where is she from?

Nefisa Mkhabela is a young South African actress and TV personality with different awards to her name.

Nefisa Mkhabela is an energetic young South African actress and TV personality. She gained notoriety for portraying Ona Molapo in the critically acclaimed television serial House of Zwide.

Nefisa Mkhabela's profiles

Full name Nefisa Mkhabela Gender Female Date of birth 5th of April, 2001 Place of birth Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa Nefisa Mkhabela's age 21 (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Nationality South African Ethnicity African Height 5 feet (150 centimetres) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Shoe size 4 Waist 30 Shirt size Small Siblings Kedebone Mkhabela School Greenside High School Occupation Actress and television personality Net worth $250 thousand Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

Nefisa Mkhabela's biography

Where is Nefisa Mkhabela born? She was born on the 5th of April, 2001, in Soweto, a municipality in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa.

Not much about Nefisa Mkhabela's parents is known, but she has a sister called Kedebone Mkhabela, another well-known radio host.

Kedebone is another well-known television personality. Her talents as a dancer, singer, and fashion designer are equally well-known.

How old is Nefisa mkhabela? The actress, 21, has always dreamed of the day when she would be on television, fulfilling her heart's desire.

Education

The actress in all white. Photo: @nefisatarisca_ on Instagram (modified by author)

She went to Randburg's Greenside High School in Gauteng. She excelled in class and outperformed her peers because she was a bright student.

The youthful and stunning actress did exceptionally well in cultural studies during high school. She also received a certificate in traditional dance upon graduation. However, the college and program Nefisa is enrolled in are still unknown.

Nefisa Mkhabela's career

When did Nefisa Mkhabela start acting? She made her acting debut on television in the recurring character of Mbali on the drama series Unmarried, which debuted on 1Magic on the 2nd of February, 2018.

She played the same part again in Season 2, which aired in 2020. Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu both broadcast the series.

She played the main character in the 2021 Mzansi Original Film Ispaza Sasekhaya.

Then, in the eTV soap opera House of Zwide, Nefisa received her first leading part on television when she was chosen to play Ona Molapo, a young fashion designer. The latter navigate the fashion world with her best friend (played by Shalate Sekhabi).

Personal life

The young actress appears to be entirely focused on her job and is not deterred by the drama surrounding her relationships.

The young actress and media celebrity has not yet gotten hitched and has not publicly declared any man as her idol on social media, which has sparked speculation that she is single. Does Nefisa Mkhabela have a child? Per her social media, she has not indicated whether she has a child.

How much is Nefisa Mkhabela's net worth?

The young actress with her luxurious cars. Photo: @nefisatarisca_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Nefisa has made a fortune from her career as an actress. She has an estimated net worth of $250 thousand or R2 million.

Nefisa Mkhabela's cars

As per her social media accounts, the actress already travels in opulent vehicles and has flaunted her white Audi. She occasionally flaunts a black Range Rover, but her fans are not sure if the actress owns the vehicle.

Vacations

Anyone who follows Mkhabela on Instagram is aware of her love for sightseeing and travel. Although the actress has not yet shown off her travels abroad, she has already taken vacations to several locations in Gauteng and KZN.

Fashion

Nefisa is frequently associated with her hair and how frequently she changes up her hairstyles. She spends a significant amount of money on hair changes, and she occasionally switches classes.

Her hair is usually braided for her television part, but when Mkhabela is off camera, she prefers to switch to pricey weaves and wigs that cost thousands of rands.

What is Nefisa Mkhabela's height?

There is no denying that the young actress is stunning. With brown skin that glows in the sun, she stands at 5 feet or 150 centimetres. Her hair is black, and her eyes are dark brown.

Nefisa Mkhabela's number

Like most celebrities, the actress' number is not on display to the public. She is, however, very active on social media.

Nefisa Mkhabela keeps growing in the movie industry, and hopefully, she will reach the top in Hollywood. Her fanbase always supports her and wants to see her on future projects.

