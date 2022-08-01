Mandla Mashakeni, famously known as Soa Mattrix, is a renowned South African Amapiano DJ and producer. He found his purpose and started his music career at the tender age of ten! Mandla's intricate musical productions will leave you wanting more. So, who is Soa Mattrix? Read on!

How old were you when you finally knew what you wanted to do with the rest of your life? At only twenty-three, Soa founded a record label, Sounds of Africa. Making music from a young age has made Soa Mattrix somewhat an Amapiano prodigy. However, he is a man of many talents; here is a chance to get a deep dive into his shielded life.

Soa Mattrix's biography

Real name Mandla Mashakeni Stage name Soa Mattrix Born August 15, 1998 Country of birth South Africa Place of birth Soweto Nationality South African Occupation Amapiano DJ and producer Albums Finest (with Emotionz DJ), Tintswalo Songs Dropline (feat. DJ Maphorisa), Idlozi Lami (feat. Phila Dlozi, Boohle & Kabza De Small), Soul to Soul (feat. Faith Strings) Associated Acts Emotionz DJ, DJ Maphorisa, Soulful G Net worth $30,000- $1.2 million

Soa Mattrix's age and early life

What is Soa Mattrix's real name? His real name is Mandla Mashakeni. Mandla was born in Soweto, South Africa, on August 15, 1998, and is 24 years old as of 2022. Unfortunately, there is no information available regarding his upbringing, parents' names, and whether or not he has siblings.

Fortunately, Mandla knew his purpose from a very young age; unlike most people who figure out who they want to be in their late twenties, sometimes even fifties, Soa's career began at the tender age of ten.

What does Soa Mattrix do for a living?

Mandla is renowned as a South African Amapiano DJ and producer. He nurtured his love for music at just 10, and soon after, he began crafting mixes, dabbling with Afro-house production, hip hop, and gqom.

Soa Mattrix's songs and albums

He shot into fame in 2020 when he released his debut track, Uthando, featuring Soulful G and Shaun 101. The song, which has a stunning mix of Amapiano and Afro-pop, went viral and is almost at 4 million views on YouTube.

He manages to showcase his roots and love for soulful melodies plus funky compositions, which have made him a fan favourite. Soa Mattrix's first album was released in 2021, Sounds of Africa.

The stunning DJ's delivery hits the spot by giving listeners just what they needed to hear; a touch of emotional ballads, like Buyisa, while some of his other hits like Emsotra and Stoko get listeners dancing.

Soa Mattrix's discography

Mandla Mashakeni has an extensive discography. Find a list of some of his best music here, including stunning music he has featured in:

Umama Akekho (feat. Nkosazana Daughter & Mas Musiq)

Shasha Ungowami (feat. Soa mattrix)

Dropline (feat. DJ Maphorisa)

Idlozi Lami (feat. Phila Dlozi, Boohle & Kabza De Small)

Soul to Soul (feat. Faith Strings)

Mhlobo Wami (feat. Bassie & Soulful G)

Ama Pentshisi (feat. Aymos & Happy Jazzman)

Inhloso (feat. Murumba Pitch & Happy Jazzman)

Ulisela (feat. Mashudu)

Bass drop (with Emotionz DJ)

Mandla's albums

Throughout his career, Soa Mattrix has released three albums:

Finest (with Emotionz DJ)

Tintswalo

Sounds of Africa

Soa Mattrix's record label

Mandla Mashakeni is famous as an Afro-House producer and DJ, but did you know that he is also the founder of Sounds of Africa (SOA) music record label/ multimedia company?

Despite being the founder, the hardworking music guru also works as a filmmaker and photographer in his company. At just 23 years old, this is nothing short of a major feat.

Is Soa Mattrix married?

Sadly, little is known about his love life. However, he has not claimed anyone publicly, so it is assumed that Mattrix is living his life as a bachelor.

Soa Mattrix's net worth

Are you curious about his net worth? Like other details about his life, Mandla keeps his money situation pretty low-key. However, it is estimated that he has a net worth ranging from $30,000 to $1.2 million.

Social media

He is more active on Facebook and Instagram than on other social media websites. He constantly reposts his fans who post his music on their pages. He has a following of almost 17k on Facebook and almost 97k on Instagram.

What is Soa Mattrix currently up to?

In July, Soa Mattrix and Emotionz DJ released an album they worked on together. The music in the album gives such good vibes and is already making waves online. You can catch it on all streaming platforms.

Mandla is not just a DJ but also a producer, videographer, and photographer. He is a man with incredible talent, a heart for soul music, and a flavour of Afro-pop. But, having achieved so much at just 23 years old, it is almost certain that his best is yet to come.

