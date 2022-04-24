No party is complete without a Disk Jockey, and this way, DJ Sphectacula has swiftly made a name for himself in the South African entertainment industry. He wears many hats, such as voice artist and TV personality. He is also the resident DJ and judge on the SABC1 dance competition series Jam Alley Crew vs Crew. Here is a glimpse into his life.

Music has always been a part of Sphe Ngwenya. He started doing what he loves even before graduating from his Alma mater, Witwatersrand University. Today, the Disk Jockey takes the music and entertainment world by storm. So, who exactly is he?

Profile summary and bio

DJ Sphectacula's real name: Sphe Ngwenya

Sphe Ngwenya Year of birth: April 12, 1980

April 12, 1980 DJ Sphectacula's age: 42 years as at 2022

42 years as at 2022 Place of birth: Durban

Durban Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Male

Male DJ Sphectacula's profession: South African radio & club DJ, voice artist, TV personality

South African radio & club DJ, voice artist, TV personality Alma mater: Witwatersrand University

Witwatersrand University DJ Sphectacula's brother: Trevor Gumbi

Trevor Gumbi Instagram: @sphectacula

@sphectacula Facebook: @SPHEctacula DJ

@SPHEctacula DJ Twitter: @SPHEctacula

@SPHEctacula Net worth: $1 million - $2 million

Who is DJ Sphectacula?

Sphe Ngwenya was born on April 12, 1980, in Durban, to his parents. He is currently 42 years as of 2022. DJ Sphectacula's siblings include his brother Trevor Gumbi.

Interestingly, DJ Sphectacula and Trevor Gumbi are both in the media and entertainment industry. The talented DJ graduated from Witwatersrand University with an accounting degree in 2004.

Career

His music career started when he was still at varsity doing his accounting degree, where he worked for campus radio. From 2004 to 2007, he worked at Student Village and joined 5FM as an events manager from 2007 to 2010.

Previously, he was a judge on the SABC1 reality competition 1’s and 2’s Season 1, 2, 3, and 4. He has also been featured on It’s OK We’re Family – Season 1 as DJ Sphectacula, Jam Alley Crew vs Crew – Season 2 as DJ – Himself, Taxi Ride – Season 1 as Mr Motea, Turn It Out – Season 2 (Street Battle) as Guest DJ, and on Uzalo – Season 4 as a Guest Artist.

The Disc Jockey has also composed and released songs with his buddy and colleague DJ Naves. Here are some of DJ Sphectacula's songs:

10 Years and Counting

Afropolitan, Vol. 2

Amapiano Movement, Vol.2

Bonke

Gospel by Africa, Vol.3

Matha [July 2021]

How long have Sphectacula & DJ Naves been working together?

For a long time, the respectable Disc Jockey has been friends and business partners with DJ Naves, whose real name is Lebogang Naves. For more than 10 years, they have been working together.

The two music-lovers released an album titled Kings of the Weekend, which gained five nominations at the Metro FM Awards. In addition, the duo has been hosting the Saturday show Pre-Party on South African radio Metro FM.

Is DJ Naves still married?

The Gagasi FM DJ got married to sweetheart Noluthando on January 7, 2018 in a lavish traditional wedding in Johannesburg. His partner in crime DJ Sphectacula was one of the groomsmen. Some of his famous friends in attendance were Unathi, David Kau, Mel Bala, Nothemba Madumo, and DJ Shimza.

DJ Sphectacula's wife

In June 2020, the music enthusiasts posted a picture of him and a young boy in matching sweaters. He captioned the photo;

I’d carry slay queen balloons and wear matching sweaters with and for you any and every day son. I love you Junior. Tx to the fam for a great day #fathersday2020.

It is not clear if he has a wife or girlfriend, but it is evident he has a son who he adores and loves very much.

DJ Sphectacula has been in the music industry long enough to know the do and don’ts of the game. His collaboration with DJ Naves depicts his support and commitment to what he loves, being the best Disk Jockey.

