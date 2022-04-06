Top 40 best designer purse brands for women 2022 | Classy and affordable

No woman can have too many purses and handbags, and since there are endless brands and designs to choose from, it can get challenging to pick a favourite or decide which one to invest in. So we have compiled a list of 40 of the most classy, affordable and loved brands to help you choose the right one for you.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Hermes Designer Purse. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Some designer bag brands are household names, while some of the listed brands might not be as familiar to you. We have compiled a concise list of styles, shapes, and colours, so we are almost certain you will find the bag you are looking for! Handbag brands have elevated these products from simple accessories to a fashion statement - you are never fully dressed without a clutch or bag to compliment your look.

What is the best luxury bag brand?

From classic shoulder bags and totes to red carpet-worthy clutches and minis, each brand has its own style, helping you complete your look. Here are the top 40 best designer purse brands.

1. Hermès

The popularity of this French megastar fashion house is evident in people’s high demands despite its hefty price tags. One of the most famous handbags of all time is Hermès' Birkin bag - coveted since its inception in 1984.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Hermes designer purse. Photo Streetstyleshooters

Source: Getty Images

2. Chanel

Coco Chanel launched the brand in 1909. Today, the fashion house continues to be among the top 10 luxury brands globally.

Chanel shoulder bag. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

3. Fendi

Fendi is an Italian luxury fashion house established in 1925 and is best known for its “baguette” or B handbags.

Fendi bag. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

4. Louis Vuitton

A classic brand beloved by so many, the French house of fashion has long been the symbol of class and elegance since its launch in 1854.

Louis Vuitton bag. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

5. Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs is ranked among the top fashion designers in the world. His massive success is partly attributed to an exclusive creation – the Carolyn Crocodile handbag.

Marc Jacobs shoulder bag

Source: Getty Images

6. Hilde Palladino

Norwegian designer Hilde Palladino became a household name after debuting the Gadino Bag in 2001. Today, Hilde Palladino bags are listed among the most expensive handbags in the world.

Hilde Palladino handbag. Photo: worthly.com

Source: UGC

7. Yves Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) remains an incredibly popular luxury fashion name. They are known for timeless handbag and purse designs.

Yves Saint Laurent bag. Photo: Streetstyleshooters

Source: Getty Images

8. Valentino

Valentino has made its mark in the women’s handbag industry. Their luxury handbags come in neutrals and bold neon colours.

Valentino bag. Photo: Streetstyleshooters

Source: Getty Images

9. Prada

Prada is among the well-known names in luxury brand labels. Their handbags are considered to be an elite fashion accessory.

Prada bag. Photo: Streetstyleshooters

Source: Getty Images

10. Loewe

Loewe is a Spanish luxury fashion house founded in 1846. They specialise in leather goods, clothing, perfumes, and handbags.

Loewe handbag. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

11. Gucci

Gucci is one of the most iconic brands in fashion today. The Dionysus bag has been a firm favourite since it was first presented in 2015.

Gucci purse. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

12. Christian Dior

Dior's Book Tote remains extremely popular – its style, which has fast become a staple of the house, is the perfect way to elevate any daytime ensemble.

Dior handbag. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

13. Celine

With their sleek, minimalist aesthetic, Celine bags have become a coveted item for many stylish women.

Celine bag. Photo: Christian Vierig

Source: Getty Images

14. Balenciaga

The sculptural silhouette of Balenciaga's Hourglass bag gives a modern update to a classic, versatile shape that you will surely have in your collection for years to come.

Balenciaga bag. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

15. Givenchy

Givenchy's 4G bag is sleek, elegant and so simple. It has a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, giving you multiple ways to wear it.

Givenchy handbag. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

16. Bottega Veneta

The Cassette bag from this luxury brand has become a favourite with fashionistas.

Bottega Veneta handbag. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

17. Chloé

Chloé is a French luxury fashion house founded in 1952. Chloé's small Kattie bag is made from super-soft leather with statement-sculptural gold hardware.

Chloe bag. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

18. Versace

Versace never disappoints when wanting to inject a little fun into your wardrobe.

Versace handbag. Photo: Filippo Monteforte / AFP

Source: Getty Images

19. APC

The label's affordable Half Moon bag is a classic, but we can't ignore the Grace style, which is perfect for day-to-day use.

APC bag. Photo: Kirstin Sinclair

Source: Getty Images

20. Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana's Sicily bag comes in several pastel hues and can be worn year-round.

Dolce and Gabbana clutch bag. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

21. Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler's XL tote is perfect for carrying around everything you need, while not dressing down your look.

Proenza Schouler bag. Photo: Bellocqimages

Source: Getty Images

22. Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is renowned for its use of vegetarian leather, which the house uses for all of its handbags.

Stella McCartney handbag. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

23. Staud

Staud is a more affordable brand if that's what you're after. Their Rey bag makes a fun wardrobe update.

Staud shoulder bag. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

24. Balmain

Olivier Rousteing was inspired by founder Pierre Balmain’s strongest mid-century designs with his latest collection, which features the 1945 bags, all of which ooze a little old-school glamour.

Balmain bag. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

25. Coach

Coach bags are among the most popular lower-priced designer brands and tend to fall into the low to mid-hundreds.

Coach handbag. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

26. Burberry

Burberry's leather cross-body comes in a neutral hue and compact size.

Burberry handbag. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

27. Alaïa

Alaïa's Rose Marie design, which boasts an evening twist on the bucket bag, comes in many colours and different fabrics.

Alaia bag. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

28. Giorgio Armani

Keep it sleek, simple, and elegant with Giorgio Armani's La Prima bag, which can be worn over the shoulder or cross-body, and comes in plenty of fun as well as classic colours.

Armani bag. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

29. Phillip Lim

The Alix bag comes in a number of sizes and colours.

Phillip Lim handbag. Photo: Streetstyleshooters

Source: Getty Images

30. Amina Muaddi

The famous designer has recently released a selection of beautiful mini bags, which will undoubtedly add a little sparkle to your wardrobe.

Amina Muaddi handbag. Photo: aminamuaddi.com

Source: UGC

31. Jil Sander

Jil Sander is all about quality and minimalism, so this investment handbag will never go out of style.

Jil Sander bag. Photo: Pietro S. D'Aprano

Source: Getty Images

32. Brother Vellies

Aurora James' chic accessories line, Brother Vellies, was founded to keep traditional African design practices and techniques alive. The brand carries various elegant handbags, including its signature Lijadu style.

Brother Vellies handbag. Photo: Mark Sagliocco

Source: Getty Images

33. Alexander McQueen

The Curve is one of the chicest new offerings from Alexander McQueen's accessory collection. Featuring a harness-inspired silhouette, the leather bag can be worn as a crossbody or on the shoulder by changing the length of the strap.

Alexander McQueen handbag. Photo: Streetstyleshooters

Source: Getty Images

34. Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne first debuted its iconic chainmail bag in 1969 during the glimmering disco era. Recently, newer iterations have been seen on the arms of celebrities, proving it is still a strong, modern, timeless classic.

Paco Rabanne handbag. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

35. Lana Marks

Known for their exquisite exotic leathers and classic but luxurious design, Lana Marks bags have been a favourite of celebrities as well as royalty for quite some time.

Lana Marks clutch bag. Photo: Peter Kramer

Source: Getty Images

36. Fossil

Fossil handbags are some of the least expensive designer purses, with most prices falling short of even the mid-hundreds.

Fossil handbag. Photo: @fossil

Source: Instagram

37. Matt & Nat

The handbag brand Matt & Nat offers designer vegan leather bags made of recycled materials and are available from about $100 to $200.

Matt & Nat handbag. Photo: @mattandnat

Source: Instagram

38. Dooney and Bourke

Dooney and Bourke bags are also in the low to mid-hundreds. You can find everything from hobo styles to drawstring bags.

Dooney & Bourke shoulder bag. Photo: Angela Papuga

Source: Getty Images

39. Rebecca Minkoff

Since 2005, designer Rebecca Minkoff has been designing statement-making bags for fashion-forward women. The collection includes handbags to satchels and backpacks. Handbags within the collection range from about $50 to $400.

Rebecca Minkoff purses. Photo: @rebeccaminkoff

Source: Instagram

40. Tory Burch

Even though Tory Burch products are on the high side price-wise, the fashion brand is not high-end. Tory Burch is better described as a mid-tier or ‘attainable or accessible luxury’ brand.

Tory Burch bag. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

With so many options to choose from, we are sure one of these classy and affordable designer purse brands in our 2022 top 40 list will be the perfect one for you!

READ ALSO: World’s Most Expensive Bag: Mouawad ‘1001 Nights Diamond’ Purse Is Worth R58 Million

Briefly.co.za, in a recent article, highlighted the world's most expensive bag. The '1001 Nights Diamond' purse is reported to be the world's most expensive bag, worth millions.

The heart-shaped, bespoke purse is designed by renowned jeweller Robert Mouawad and is inspired by a Middle Eastern tale. Read here to learn more about this rare piece.

Source: Briefly News