Funza Lushaka bursary 2023 application form, status and requirements

The Funza Lushaka bursary program aims at promoting teaching as a profession. The fund is available to selected students pursuing teaching-related courses in identified subject priority areas. Upon graduation and completion of their studies, the beneficiaries of the Funza Lushaka bursary are required to work in public schools for the exact number of years they received the bursary support.

All aspiring students must go through the Funza Lushaka online application, which is done yearly. It is also required that each beneficiary fills in the placement information annually. The responsibility of placing a beneficiary in the job market lies with the provincial education department.

Information about Funza Lushaka bursary

Here is everything you need to know about the Funza Lushaka bursary.

How to apply for the Funza Lushaka bursary

Here are the steps to follow for a first-time Funza Lushaka bursary application.

Go to the South African government's e-portal. Supply your personal information to register Using the Funza Lushaka bursary login details you just registered in the step above, log in to the system. Go to the e-service menu and select the Funza Lushaka bursary scheme Key in the OTP on the preferred channel Read and accept the terms and conditions; it is advisable to read them so that you can understand everything. Select the 2023 application on the dashboard menu. Follow the prompts and complete the necessary fields by filling in your information. Accept the declaration as a confirmation that every piece of information you have captured is true.

Important information for first-time applicants

Here are some key points that first-time applicants should keep in mind.

Each applicant should be 30 years or younger.

Employees of institutions of higher learning are not allowed to apply for the fund.

Those with criminal records, work-related misconduct and dismissals are not eligible for the fund.

The online application process is mandatory. No hard copies are accepted by the program.

When can one apply for the Funza Lushaka bursary?

Candidates can apply for the loan once they have been accepted to their universities of choice. This is necessary since the application form requires the student's registration number. All applicants must have a valid phone number and email address since the bursary program will constantly communicate via SMS and email.

How do you qualify for the Funza Lushaka bursary?

Here is a look at the basic Funza Lushaka bursary requirements.

Be a South African citizen with a valid ID card.

You must have passed and been accepted to an appropriate field of study at a recognized institution of higher learning.

You must be committed to and enthusiastic about a professional teaching career. In addition, you must be interested in working with young people and show a readiness to face, deal with, and overcome numerous challenges along the way.

You must be a person of high integrity.

First-time applicants must have completed the matric with an exemption, endorsement or admission to a bachelor's degree program.

You must have attained a Level 4 pass / 60% (SG) or 50% (HG) for a matric subject which leads to the priority area.

The qualifications for anyone interested in pursuing foundational areas include a passing grade in Mathematics/Mathematic Literacy (if the individual matriculated before 2008 when Math was not compulsory, overall good performance may still be considered) and a Level 4 pass / 60% (SG) or 50% (HG) in home language.

You need a pass in Math or Math Literacy to pursue technology courses if you did not take them at a matric level.

Individuals already at the university or enrolling for PGCE must have passed the modules taken during the last semester and attained a minimum of 55% average across all modules studied in the previous year.

Exciting bursars that are reapplying must have attained a minimum of 50% in all modules and should be proceeding to the next year of study.

What specializations are funded?

There are certain details about the bursary program that you need to understand:

For undergraduates, the first bursary option encompasses a four-year Bachelor of Education degree with 5 phases of specialization. The second option is available for students who wish to pursue a 3-4 year degree program that allows them to proceed to a one-year PGCE.

For graduate students, the only funding option is available to students who have qualified for PGCE after successfully completing their degrees and graduating in their major areas.

For all the three qualifications above, students must choose at least one priority area in which they will specialize as teachers.

What does the bursary cover?

The Funza Lushaka bursary covers almost all student expenses. At times, a few expenses are left out depending on the institution's fee structure. How much is the Funza Lushaka monthly allowance for 2023? The fund is disbursed annually and not on a monthly basis. The annual amount for the 2022 academic year was about R113,750 for each successful applicant. Here is a look at the items covered under the bursary.

Tuition fees

Meals

Accommodation costs (for either residence or approved accommodation)

A Small monthly allowance to cater for basic living expenses

In exceptional circumstances, travelling costs may be included if the cost of travelling hinders the student from accepting the bursary

Funza Lushaka bursary status check

One can check the status of their Funza Lushaka bursary application by logging into the government's e-portal, selecting the fund, and clicking on 'check status.'

How is the Funza Lushaka bursary repaid?

Recipients are required to teach in public schools for years equivalent to those they received the fund. This means if an applicant was funded for three years, they are required to teach in a public school for three years once they graduate. In such a scenario, no further repayment is required from them.

Recipients may be required to repay the amount if they are found in breach of any of the conditions stipulated under the terms and conditions. In such a case, the interest accrued to the bursary will be determined by the NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme).

Is the 2023 online application open?

Is Funza Lushaka still open for 2023? Yes, applications for the Funza Lushaka bursary for 2023 are currently ongoing. The opening date was on 17th October 2022, with applications remaining open until 16th January 2023. Reapplications for existing beneficiaries will close on 30th November 2022. All applicants are advised that making an application is not a guarantee that one will receive the bursary.

Who do I contact if I have queries about the bursary?

Here are the recommended contacts and communication channels.

The Funza Lushaka administrative coordinator (they are available in every university).

Phone: 012 357 3000

012 357 3000 Email: inquiries.funzalushaka@dbe.gov.za

The Funza Lushaka bursary program is a great opportunity for aspiring teachers to be groomed for future generations. Apart from guaranteed employment for the graduates, the government is assured of qualified and well-trained teachers who are absorbed in public institutions.

