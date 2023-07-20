Examination assistant login: How to register and create a profile?

Are you an unemployed graduate or student in Gauteng who has completed the first year of study at a tertiary institution? If so, an opportunity as an exam assistant at the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) awaits you. Here is a step-by-step guide on the examination assistant login process and how to complete the application.

The Provincial Government of Gauteng is committed to achieving and maintaining diversity and equity in employment, especially regarding gender, race and disability.

How to register and create an exam assistant profile?

Registering on the Gauteng e-recruitment system is a quick and seamless process. Below is how you can do this from the comfort of your home.

Using an internet-enabled device, visit the GDE examination assistant website

On the upper tabs, click ‘’Register’’

Once done, login and fill in your personal, educational and work experience details

If you wish to apply for a position, select the post from the application menu

NB: Applicants must log on to the system to track their application. Only successful applicants will be contacted regarding their appointments.

What are the GDE examination assistant requirements?

One must meet various criteria to qualify as a Gauteng examination assistant. They include:

An appropriate recognised academic qualification: National Senior Certificate/ National Senior Certificate Vocational/ Senior Certificate Only registered learners at tertiary institutions and unemployed persons with one or more tertiary qualifications and unemployed graduates may apply. Applicants must possess excellent numerical skills with Accounting or Mathematics as a compulsory subject. Tertiary and second-year students will be advantaged. Indicate previous experience in examination administration as an examination assistant (office-based or marking centre) A successful candidate must be able to work under pressure since the job is linked to tight deadlines

Roles of an examination assistant at exam district and head offices

The job description of an examination assistant is pretty simple. Here is a list of what is expected of you if your application is successful.

Daily receive, check, scan and pack scripts for marking, including indexed archival of scripts after marking

Ensure the correct number of scripts and mark sheets per examination session and batch are received and scanned for later delivery to marking venues

See to it that irregularities regarding the above are properly addressed

Ensure each bag of scripts includes two copies of the MP Flow control list of contents and a bag tagged with a label signalling the correct marking venue

Compose a marking centre file of all scripts to be dispatched for each marking venue

Assist with the distribution of scripts to the marking venues

Receive, control and archive marked scripts at head office for easy retrieval upon request

Now that you know the examination assistant login process, you should encounter no difficulty. With an internet connection, this is a straightforward procedure requiring minimal effort.

