Kearsney College fees, uniform, term dates, scholarships 2024

Kearsney College is an all-boys private school located in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa. The school offers quality education, making it an excellent choice for most individuals looking to expand their knowledge in various fields. With its outstanding academic performances over the years, people wonder what Kearsney college fees are. This article has everything you need to know about Kearsney College fees, term dates, uniforms, and scholarships.

Kearsney College boasts of producing some of the best graduates in the country. Photo: @kearsney.college on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you a student who has just cleared secondary school and wants to pursue your A levels? If that is the case, look no further, Kearsney College is the place to be. The school provides a comprehensive academic system that makes its students stand out.

How much are Kearsney College's school fees?

Although the Kearsney College fees are pretty expensive, it is worth every coin as the school boasts of producing some of the best graduates in the country. Below is a table of the institution's fees for the academic year.

School fees Grade Annual fees Per month paid over 11 months DAY SCHOLARS 8 and 9 (Middle School) 10, 11 and 12 (Senior School R205,150 R224,620 R18,650 R20,420 BOARDERS 8 and 9 (Middle School) 10, 11 and 12 (Senior School) R307,010 R326,480 R27,910 R29,680

Worth noting is that an application fee of R880 is paid to cover administrative costs and is non-refundable. In addition, an R35,100 acceptance fee is payable at the time of acceptance and is also non-refundable.

Kearsney College uniform

This institution has a stellar record of academic excellence in the IEB Matriculation Examinations. Photo: kali9

Source: Getty Images

This institution has a Kit & Clothing store on the school campus where they sell new and second-hand school and sports uniforms, a range of quality supporter gear, and the facility's memorabilia.

Kearsney College in South Africa follows a pre-planned calendar that helps its students align with their yearly goal of high academic achievement. Below are the term dates for the year.

Term Term dates Half-term dates 1 16 January to 21 March 15 February to 19 February 2 16 April to 21 June 16 May to 20 May 3 16 July to 20 September 15 August to 19 August 4 8 October to 29 November No half-term break

Academics

Kearsney College has a stellar record of academic excellence in the IEB Matriculation Examinations. The school has recorded a 100 per cent pass rate for over a decade, with more than 80 per cent of the learners receiving an A, B, or C aggregate.

The school provides a dynamic environment where learners can participate in other activities besides academics, such as sports. Photo: Marco VDM

Source: Getty Images

The institution's highly qualified staff, small class sizes, and incorporation of state-of-the-art technology in the classes and laboratories continue to reflect in the boys' outstanding results. Some of the subject choices for Grades 10, 11 and 12 offered at Kearsney College include:

History

Life Sciences (Biology)

Accounting and Business Studies

Dramatic Art

Mathematics or Mathematical Literacy

English, Afrikaans or Zulu

Geography

Mandarin and Visual Arts

Kearsney College Sport life

Kearsney College provides a dynamic environment where the learners can participate in other activities besides academics, such as sports. The school has more than 20 sporting venues on campus, employing professional coaches to train and develop the students' fitness and sporting abilities. Some of the sporting activities at Kearsney College include:

Every year, Kearsney College offers a limited number of scholarships to students who have achieved extraordinary performance levels in academics, sports or music. Photo: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Cricket

Rugby

Hockey

Basketball

Soccer

Swimming

Tennis

Athletics

Kearsney College scholarships

Every year, Kearsney College offers a limited number of scholarships to students who have achieved extraordinary performance levels in academics, sports or music. In January of the year preceding admission, the institution invites registered applicants to apply for their desired scholarship only if they meet the minimum criteria stipulated in the application form. The school invites shortlisted scholarship students to an interview in February or March of the same year.

How much are St Stithians fees in 2024?

A graduation cap gown. Photo: Science Photo Library

Source: Getty Images

Founded in 1953, this institution is amongst the top-performing independent schools in South Africa. Here are the school's fees.

Grade Total fees Grade 1 R108,910 Grade 2 R108,910 Grade 3 R123,910 Grade 4 R123,910 Grade 5 R123,910 Grade 6 R139,160 Grade 7 R139,160 Grade 8 R162,110 Grade 9 R162,110 Grade 10 R162,110 Grade 11 R162,110 Grade 12 R162,110

Which school has the highest fees in South Africa?

With an annual fee of R369,920 and a non-refundable entry fee of R92,480, Hilton College is the most expensive school in South Africa. This fee covers tuition, library, food and board, minor medical services, games, use of the sanatorium and laundry.

For further inquiries regarding Kearsney College fees, prospective students can contact the institution through the college's website or physically visit the institution.

READ ALSO: MANCOSA’s courses, fees, connect, application, prospectus, contact details

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about MANCOSA’s courses, fees, connect, application, prospectus and contact details. MANCOSA is among the highly ranked educational facilities in South Africa, particularly in the provision of management programmes.

The institution, established in the ’90s, has over two decades of experience. It stands out for the quality and integration of its learning facilities, materials, assets, and good reputation.

Source: Briefly News