MANCOSA’s courses, fees, connect, application, prospectus, contact details

MANCOSA is among the highly ranked educational facilities in South Africa, particularly in the provision of management programmes. The institution, established in the ’90s, has over two decades of experience. It stands out for the quality and integration of its learning facilities, materials, assets, and good reputation.

Where can you further your studies in South Africa? The answer is MANCOSA! The institution has a reputation for producing some the best graduates in the country.

What does MANCOSA stand for?

It stands for the Management College of Southern Africa. It was founded in 1995 as a post-apartheid empowerment facility mainly for students who could not access postgraduate education.

Is MANCOSA a college or university?

It is a private higher education institution registered in terms of the Higher Education Act (Act 101 of 1997 as amended). It is registered, recognized, and accredited by these authorities:

Registered with the Zambia Higher Education Authority (HEA)

Registered with the Eswatini Higher Education Council (ESHEC)

Registered with the Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA), registration number 04217

Recognized by the Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA)

Accredited by the Mauritius Higher Education Commission (HEC)

Accredited by the Malawi National Council for Higher Education (NCHE)

Which courses are offered by MANCOSA?

The educational institution offers many courses under different programmes. For example, under the degree programmes, the institution offers:

Bachelor of Commerce in Digital Marketing Bachelor of Business Administration Bachelor of Public Administration Bachelor of Education in Senior & FET Phase Bachelor of Commerce in:

Corporate Communication

Tourism and Hospitality Management

Project Management

Accounting

International Business

The facility offers Advanced Certificates in Financial Planning and Management Studies for more vocational professional careers. Additionally, it provides Higher Certificates in the following programmes:

Accounting

Business Management

Tax Administration

Human Resource Management

Information Technology

Marketing

Project Management

Public Management

Public Sector Procurement

Supply Chain Management

Social Media Communications

Events Management

Local Government and Development Management

How much are the fees at MANCOSA?

The payable fees depend on the programme you are undertaking, for example, if it is an undergraduate or postgraduate programme. The fee structure is always provided annually, detailing what each student must pay.

It is worth noting that additional fees are levied, such as fees for re-marking, supplementary exams, or graduation fees. You can make direct bank deposits to MANCOSA (Pty) Ltd account in ABSA bank, ABSA Corporate & Business Banking KZN branch or MANCOSA (Pty) Ltd at STANDARD Bank in Overport City, Durban.

The proof of payment must entail the following details: their full name, the programme they are undertaking, contact number, and student/reference number.

Is MANCOSA funded by NSFAS?

Unfortunately, NSFAS does not fund MANCOSA students since the institution is a private facility. If you plan on pursuing your studies here, consider applying for funding from organizations like the Fundi educational loans and student loans.

How do I apply at MANCOSA?

All candidates are urged to apply online on the official MANCOSA website. Once here, the candidate must click on Apply and then complete and submit the form.

The MANCOSA prospectus 2022/2023 gives you detailed information on when to apply for any diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programme.

Does MANCOSA have an application fee?

There is a non-refundable registration fee of R2,500 in all payments, regardless of the programme.

How long does the MANCOSA application take?

After payment and the submission of all the necessary documentation, the facility may take 5-7 working days to go through your application.

Contact details

MANCOSA Student Services offers its students comprehensive support on all matters relating to their studies. You can also get hold of support through any of these forms:

Tel:

+27 31 300 7200 - Switchboard (Office hours: Monday – Friday 08h00 – 16h30, Saturday 08h00 – 12h00)

- Switchboard (Office hours: Monday – Friday 08h00 – 16h30, Saturday 08h00 – 12h00) 0861 6262672 (0861MANCOSA) - New Enrolment (Office hours: Monday – Friday 08h00 – 16h30, Saturday 08h00 – 12h30)

- New Enrolment (Office hours: Monday – Friday 08h00 – 16h30, Saturday 08h00 – 12h30) 0861 800 000 - Student Services (Office hours: Monday – Friday 08h00 – 16h30, Saturday 08h00 – 12h30)

Please note that the time zone is Central African Time.

Email:

study@mancosa.co.za for New Student Enrolment

for New Student Enrolment Registrationsupport@mancosa.co.za for Returning Student Registration

for Returning Student Registration studentservices@mancosa.co.za for student support

for student support mee@mancosa.co.za for Executive Education Programmes

MANCOSA is a reputable and accredited private educational facility that offers different academic programmes to students. It has been internationally benchmarked and recognized among the best educational facilities in Mzansi.

