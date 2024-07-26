Fisokuhle Ntuli's phone, one of the accused on trial for former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, was registered by another person

Vodacom's forensic liaison officer, Pinky Vythilingam, made the revelation during his testimony before the Pretoria High Court

South Africans expressed how wary the case has made them and complained that it is taking too long

PRETORIA—The Pretoria High Court heard from Vodacom's witness during Senzo Meyiwa's trial that Fisokuhle Ntuli did not register his number.

Accused number 5's numbers registered by someone: witness

According to SABC News, Vodacom's forensic liaison, Pinky Vythilingam, testified before the court on 26 July. Five men stand accused of killing footballer Senzo Meyiwa in 2014. Pinky read a statement data analyst Gideon Gouws made, which revealed that Ntuliu's number was registered by someone else.

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa case

Fisokuhle Ntuli and his four co-accused first appeared in court for the trial years after Meyiwa was murdered

One of the state witnesses, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, revealed in his affidavit that Kelly Khumalo could be the mastermind behind the killing

A trial-within-a-trial held to determine whether two of the accused were forced to confess was held, and Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled against them

South Africans tired of the case

Netizens commenting on Facebook were weary of how long the case continued.

Steve Vandal said:

"This case makes me sick. Arrest the woman and throw away the keys."

Maharaj Hbk said:

"Enough is enough about this case because nothing is making sense."

Phellow Jada asked:

"Why can't they just drop this case because it brings nothing but pain to Senzo's family?"

Patians Reckson asked:

"Will we ever reach the conclusion here?"

Khetha Sobahle Nkwanyana said:

"We are tired of waiting."

Alleged triggerman Carlos Mncube was not at Senzo Metyiwa's crime scene

