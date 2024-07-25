The former minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, has stepped down from his role as a member of Parliament for the African National Congress

He formally resigned from his role on Wednesday and sent it to the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula

South Africans celebrated, and many joked that Kodwa could not avoid the African National Congress's step-aside policy

Kodwa resigns from Parliament

According to SABC News, the party's secretary, Fikile Mbalula, revealed that he received Kodwa's resignation on 24 July. Kodwa faces corruption charges after receiving an R1 million loan from an EOH executive.

The resignation was with immediate effect. Kodwa faced intense public pressure to resign from his role as a Parliament member after being arrested and charged with corruption. He also resigned from the ANC's NEC, NWC, and as a minister.

south Africans relieved

Netizens on Facebook were happy he resigned, and many questioned why he was sworn in as an MP.

Hlomani Antonio Nkuna asked:

"But why did he allow Parliament to swear him in as a member, knowing he had a dark cloud over his head?"

Jay Jay said:

"It's the honourable thing to do."

Viwe Q KaBatayi asked:

"Why was he sworn in in the first place?"

Lungisani Carburator Ngubane said:

"Kodwa's resignation sets a good precedent. Accountability is key. Resigning is the honourable thing to do."

Lolo Makgatho said:

"Things are changing. The pressure is too much. There is no longer a majority to protect him."

Tshepo Lovy Jafta said:

"Very good. Accountability from the leaders will save the ANC."

Sedzani Romeo Murovhi said:

"Good news. He shouldn't have taken the oath from the get-go."

Zizi Kodwa told to stay away from witnesses

