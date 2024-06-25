MK MPs Including Andile Mngxitama and John Hlophe Sworn Into Parliament
- The MK Party's members of parliament were sworn in as Members of Parliament in Cape Town
- The Party initially resisted sitting in Parliament, but President Jacob Zuma announced the Party go to Parliament
- BLF leader Andile Mngxitama, former Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and Duduzile Zuma were among the MPs to be sworn in
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE – The MK Party's members of Parliament are expected to be sworn in as MPs on 25 June.
MKP MPs to be sworn in
The MK Party's MPs were sworn in a few days after other political parties' representatives took their oaths during Parliament's first sitParty The Party refused to participate and lodged a court claim to declare the first parliament's sitting unlaParty
The Party said that it took legal advice to allow their MPs to be sworn in. The Western Cape's former Judge, President John Hlophe, was appointed the party's Parliamentary leader. Other prominent figures to be sworn in include Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma, and BLF president Andile Mngxitama.
Mzansi claps for Mngxitama
Netizens commenting on the BLF's tweet celebrated the BLF leader Andile Mngxitama's swearing-in.
Msiyana said:
"I'm so happy for Mngxitama. I have no doubt he will represent us well."
Mkhonto ka Msholozi said:
"My leader, my president."
Dr Adv Lower Working Class MomDad said:
"I'm so happy about this."
Others roasted him
Tibla said:
"He's following in the footsteps of his boss, Jacob Zuma. Be a member of two parties simultaneously."
Amukelani Moyani said:
"Since his main funders, the corrupt Guptas, fled the country, Mngxitama has not been the same."
Court orders IEC to respond to MK Party's case
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Electoral Court ordered the Independent Electoral Commission to respond to the MKP's case.
The MK Party declared the election results unlawful and pushed for the first Parliament's sitting to be declared unlawful.
