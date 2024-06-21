The Electoral Court has ordered the Independent Electoral Commission to respond to the MK Party's case by 25 June

The court has ordered the IEC and other respondents to file affidavits in response to the claims the 2024 General Election was not free and fair

Some South Africans believed that the election was rigged, while others slammed the MK Party

JOHANNESBURG – The Courts have given the Independent Electoral Commission five days to respond to the case the MK Party brought against it.

Court orders IEC to respond to MKP

According to TimesLIVE, the Electoral Court has given the IEC until 25 June next week to respond to the case the MK Party has brought to it. The MK Party said the 2024 General Elections were not free and fair and filed a case for them to be declared invalid and the results set aside.

The MKP believes that if the elections had been free and fair, the party would have won and had the right and power to form a government. The other respondents are the National Assembly, the national speaker and political parties with MPs in Parliament.

South Africans certain elections were rigged

Netizens on Facebook were convinced that the elections were rigged.

Velocity Meme said:

"The IEC commissioner was arrested for corruption yet people still think the MK is mad."

Nyamalale Mbundzane said:

"I'm not expecting anyone to comment siding with the IEC except someone working for the IEC or in their books."

William Thomson said:

"Seeing that the elections were rigged, who benefitted? No one received a clear majority to govern. At least not the ANC."

Lwandile Ndumndum said:

"The IEC is a political party."

Sanele Norman Shabalala said:

"It's obvious that the elections were rigged, whether we like Zuma or not."

