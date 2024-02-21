President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will go vote before June for this year's elections

'the 2024 General Elections will be held on 29 May, and the president announced that the country is ready

Netizens rejoiced that the voting date was announced and that they were also ready to vote so they could, in their words, remove the ANC from power

Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will vote on 29 May, and SA is excited. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Flashpop

Source: Getty Images

The President, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced that the upcoming 2024 General Elections would be held on 29 May this year. After what many believed was a delay in announcing the date of the elections, South Africans are excited that they will be heading to the polls to vote out the African National Congress.

Presidency releases 2024 General election dates

According to the presidency, which posted the announceement on their X account, @PresidencyZA, Ramaphosa convened with the premiers of all nine provinces and the Independent Electoral Commission and discussed the country's readiness to head to the elections.

Ramapnhosa further called on everyone eligible to vote to participate in the elections. This year's elections mark the country's 30th year as a democratic republic. Ramaphosa also said that these elections celebrated the country's democratic journey and called on those who haven't registered to vote to do so online. View the tweet here:

Netizens are ecstatic to vote this year

South Africans were excited about the announcement.

Thole said:

"29 May 2024. We will be there to vote the ANC out."

Kea pointed out:

"'President Ramaphosa announced the date he will be voted out' sounds better."

CHEGOFATSO exclaimed:

"I can't wait to vote against the ANC."

Proud SA Citizen added:

"29 May we help him to leave the Union Buildings."

Taylor X observed:

"We will vote these old fossils out of power."

Johannes Jawawa:

"Now the time is coming."

