UNISA banking details: how do I pay UNISA fees in 2023?

The University of South Africa (UNISA) is one of the largest open-distance learning institutions in Africa. UNISA prides itself as a centre of excellence and is renowned for its rich academic culture both in research and technological advancement. Whether you are a first-time applicant or an ongoing student, paying fees on time is a fundamental aspect of your student life. What are the UNISA banking details for the different types of payments?

For convenience purposes, UNISA accepts a variety of payment methods. The institution has guidelines for each payment mode and type of fee.

Everything you need to know about UNISA banking details

Here is a look at the UNISA payment details, including banks, account numbers, and other essential information.

Debit cards

Payments submitted through debit cards are acceptable, but under the condition that one registers or pays at UNISA in Florida or Sunnyside or in any regional branch in person.

Credit cards

The University of South Africa only accepts MasterCard and Visa. Even so, one must register or pay in person at UNISA or any one of their regional offices. It is important to note that the transaction is in real-time.

UNISA credit card payments on the web

The institution recently unveiled a secure web payment link for processing different payments including fees and library fines in real-time.

Bank deposits

This is the most common payment method among learners at the institution. The institution banks with First National Bank (FNB) and ABSA Bank. Here are important steps to take when using this option.

One must have a student number when making a bank deposit.

You must specify the category of payment you intend to submit to the university — for instance, study fees, exam fees, library charges, or exemption fees.

Make sure to fill out your deposit slip accurately. Provide your 8-digit student number, and if the student number has 7 digits only, the entry must start with 0 as the first digit of the student number.

Validate the information you have provided in the deposit slip before depositing the fees.

Other than weekends, paid fees will be allocated within 2-10 working days if all the details on the deposit slip have been properly entered.

It is worth noting that the bank will not process your deposit should you provide any inaccurate details. This may amount to unnecessary delays, and the university will not be held liable for your mistake.

Here are the codes for the various types of fees.

3000774039 for SBL student fees

5352X74608 for matriculation exemption fees

5370810030 for the application fee

5400315164 for access cards

5400374225 for library fees

5400374721 for study fees

Electronic Funds Transfer

EFT payments to the university can be made through ABSA or FNB. Here are the payment details.

UNISA ABSA bank details

Students in South Africa may use this ABSA account for cash deposits and EFT payments

Account name: Unisa Student Deposit

Unisa Student Deposit UNISA account number: 4097930634

4097930634 Account type: Cheque

Cheque Study fees reference: Student number, space, 5400374721, 8-digit student number

Student number, space, 5400374721, 8-digit student number SBL fees reference: Student number, space, 3000774039, 8-digit student number

Student number, space, 3000774039, 8-digit student number Application fee reference: Student number, space, 5370810030, 8-digit student number

UNISA FNB banking details

Students in South Africa may use this FNB account for cash deposits and EFT payments

Account name : Unisa Student Deposits

: Unisa Student Deposits Account number: 627 9963 0382

627 9963 0382 Account type: Cheque

Cheque Branch code: 210554

210554 Study fees reference: Student number, space, 5400374721, 8-digit student number

Student number, space, 5400374721, 8-digit student number SBL fees reference : Student number, space, 3000774039, 8-digit student number

: Student number, space, 3000774039, 8-digit student number Application fee reference: Student number, space, 5370810030, 8-digit student number

Payments by international students, sponsors, donors, employers, and bulk payments

The University of South Africa accepts bulk payments and fees paid by the above parties on behalf of students. The students whose details appear in the transaction should make sure that payments are submitted using accurate details and acceptable methods by the university.

The student should also ensure that a fully filled advice form of the payment is submitted during the institution's approved registration period. Here are the bank deposit details for the parties mentioned above.

Bank name: First National Bank (FNB)

First National Bank (FNB) Account name: Unisa Income Account

Unisa Income Account Account type: Cheque

Cheque Branch code: 250645

250645 Swift code: FIRNZAJJ

FIRNZAJJ Account number: 627 9962 5200

Refunds

The University of South Africa expects learners to request refunds through written documents. Both local and international students seeking refunds must download and fill out the refund form. This is then submitted to finan@unisa.ac.za.

According to UNISA policy, all refunds will be processed within 15 working days from the day of submission. The University of South Africa does not refund credits below R100. While miscellaneous payments are not refundable, learners must attach payment proof(s) for all defaulted amounts.

All refund requests must be accompanied by the required documentation.

Is Unisa using FNB or Standard Bank?

The institution banks with both FNB and ABSA. This makes it easy for those making payments into the school account.

How do I pay my EFT at Unisa?

EFT payments to the university can be made through ABSA or FNB. The EFT account number at ABSA is 4097930634 while that of FNB is 627 9963 0382.

How do you pay application fees at UNISA?

What are the UNISA banking details for application fees in 2023? Application fees can be paid via bank deposit or EFT. In each case, one must include the allocation code 5370810030.

How do I pay my UNISA registration fee?

This falls under the student’s study fees and must be paid under the allocation code 5400374721. The payment can be made via credit card, debit card, EFT, or bank deposit. For the last two options, the payments can be made at ABSA or FNB on account numbers 4097930634 and 627 9963 0382, respectively.

Having the correct UNISA banking details for the different payment types is essential for those enrolled and those looking to join the institution. This guide has everything about acceptable payment modes and details.

