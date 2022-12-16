Cristina Invernizzi is a famous model and Instagram star, popular for her unique posts and modelling content on her IG account. She posts content related to fashion, lifestyle, clothing, and brand endorsements. Besides, she is widely known as the wife of Jordan Belfort, a famous American entrepreneur, author, speaker, former stockbroker, and convicted felon.

They first met at a bar in Mexico. Belfort was in Mexico to give a speech at an event, and Invernizzi was in the country to pursue her acting career. Photo: @Invernizzi (modified by author)

Cristina Invernizzi is also celebrated for winning the Excellence Exhibition beauty pageant in Punta del Este while on vacation in Uruguay. Before the grand win, she had taken part in different magnificent challenges and fashioned her way to winning the exhibition. She is celebrated as Jordan Belfort's wife. Jordan became famous when his memoir titled The Wolf of Wall Street got adapted into a film of the same name, released in 2013.

Cristina Invernizzi's profile and bio

Full name Cristina Invernizzi Date of birth April 3, 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Villa María, Cordoba, Argentina Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Gender Female Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 50 Body measurement 34-24-34 Shoe size 6 (US) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blonde Siblings Ornella Invernizzi Marital status Married Husband Jordan Belfort Occupation Model and actress Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram

How old is Jordan Belfort's new wife?

Invernizzi was born on April 3, 1990, in a Spanish family. Thus, Cristina Invernizzi's age is 32 years as of 2022. She holds American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity.

Her father is a businessman in the United States, and her mother is a house helper. She has a sister named Ornella Invernizzi. She attended a local private high school and later enrolled in a university.

Who is the real wife of the Wolf of Wall Street?

Cristina is married to a famous American entrepreneur, a former stockbroker, and a convicted felon, Jordan Ross Belfort. The couple dated for two years and tied the knot on February 2021 in Las Vegas.

The two first met in a bar in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico. Belfort was in Mexico to give a speech at an event, and Invernizzi was in the country to pursue her acting career.

The couple is often seen enjoying vacations and spending quality time in each other's company. Belfort described Cristina as the woman who inspired him to be the best version of himself.

Who is Jordan Belfort's ex-wife?

Cristina is Jordan's third wife. Belfort was married to two women before he met and married Cristina. His first wife was Denise Lombardo, whom he married in 1985, and they divorced in 1991.

His second wife is named Nadine Caridi, and they got married from 1991 to 2005 before they divorced. He took a break from marriage until he met Invernizzi.

Cristina Invernizzi's husband

Jordana Belfort was born on July 9, 1962, in New York City, USA. He studied for a degree in biology from The American University and later enrolled in the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, and he dropped out before completing the course.

Jordan started as a stockbroker but was sentenced to crimes related to manipulating the stock market. He spent 22 months in prison and has since reformed and delivered motivational speeches on ethics and motivation.

In 2017, Belfort published his internationally bestselling memoir The Wolf of Wall Street. The book unfolds his triumph at the stock market and his downfall in finance.

Cristina posts content related to fashion, lifestyle, clothing, brand endorsements, and her alluring photos. Photo: @Invernizzi (modified by author)

Cristina Invernizzi's modelling career

Cristina came to the limelight after she became romantically linked to Belfort. However, even though she is widely known as Belfort's wife, marrying Jordan is not the only thing that brought her fame, as she is an established and successful model who has appeared on magazine covers and other fashion shows.

She is active on Instagram and posts content on fashion, clothing, and lifestyle. Cristina Invernizzi's Instagram, @chrisinvernizzi, has over 57.2 k subscribers and over 900 posts.

She started modelling in college and gained popularity as a fashion model after working with a few local modelling agencies.

Furthermore, she won multiple beauty pageants like the Punta del Este in Uruguay and contested other coveted pageants.

Cristina Invernizzi's movies

Besides modelling, Cristina has also been passionate about acting from a tender age. She was part of several independent plays in Buenos Aires before going to Mexico City in search of greener pastures. She secured a minor role in Cita a Ciegas, a popular Mexican telenovela.

What is Cristina Invernizzi's height?

The Instagram star measures 5 feet 6 inches and weighs approximately 56 kg. She has black-coloured eyes and shiny brown hair. She also has a fair complexion and a fantastic voluptuous body figure.

What is Cristina Invernizzi's net worth?

She has a net worth estimated at $5 million. She lives an opulent lifestyle, thanks to her flourishing modelling career. Jordan Belfort's net worth is $100 million.

Is Wolf of Wall Street a real story?

Based on Jordan Belfort's memoir of the same name, The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) is a biographical black comedy crime movie directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Terence Winter, recounting Belfort's perspective on his career as a broker in New York City.

When did Jordan Belfort get caught?

Belfort was indicted in 1998 for securities fraud and money laundering. After cutting a deal with the FBI, he spent 22 months in federal prison.

Above is everything you need to know about Cristina Invernizzi, a model and actress from Argentina who won the Excellence Exhibition in Punta del Este. She rose to fame after her marriage to Jordan Belfort.

