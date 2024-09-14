Jennifer Coolidge's relationship history: All about her love life

Jennifer Coolidge is one of the best comedic actresses known for her roles in films like American Pie, Another Cinderella Story, and Legally Blonde. She recently gained a new legion of fans after portraying Tanya in The White Lotus. Away from her resurging career, little is known about Jennifer Coolidge's relationships as she tends to keep details of her personal life private.

Jennifer Coolidge at the 'Riff Raff' premiere during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 09, 2024, in Ontario. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Monica Schipper (modified by author)

While details about Jennifer Coolidge's relationships remain scarce, she has previously opened up about her interesting take on romance. She has also talked about why she chose never to become a mother.

Jennifer Coolidge's profile summary

Full name Jennifer Audrey Coolidge Date of birth June 1, 1961 Age 63 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts Nationality American Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Not married Children None Parents Gretchen Knauff, Paul Constant Coolidge Siblings 3; Susannah, Elizabeth, and Andrew Education Emerson College, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Profession Actress Years active 1993 to date Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

Jennifer Coolidge's relationship history

The Another Cinderella Story star has been linked to a few notable figures, although she has never publicly addressed her relationship with them. Before we go into detail about all you need to know about Jennifer Coolidge's partners, here are 5 facts about Jennifer:

Top 5 facts about actress Jennifer Coolidge. Photo: Amy Sussman on Getty Images (modified by author)

Banks McClintock (2004-2005)

Actor Banks McClintock was Jennifer Coolidge's boyfriend around 2004 and 2005. The couple kept their relationship lowkey until it was revealed by the New York Times when the publication interviewed Jennifer in 2004. The two lived together briefly.

McClintock has a few acting credits, according to his IMDB profile. He portrayed Keg Guy in Not Another Teen Movie (2001) and Engineer in Cherish (2002). Little is known about McClintock's whereabouts today.

Chris Kattan (Early 2000s)

Jennifer Coolidge and Chris Kattan were co-stars on A Night at the Roxbury. They were romantically linked in the early 2000s after being spotted together on multiple occasions.

Chris, a former SNL star, talked about the American Pie actress in his 2019 autobiography, Baby Don't Hurt Me, in which he described Coolidge as a 'tall, tough, and charming Boston native bombshell'. The comedian is currently engaged to his girlfriend Maria Libri following his divorce from model Sunshine Deia Tutt (2008-2009).

Jennifer and Chris Kattan during the 'Breaking the Ice' Fundraiser to benefit The Sea Shepherd Conservation Society on October 13, 2007 (L). Photo: John M. Heller/Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Tom Mahoney

Jennifer Coolidge and Tom Mahoney, a professional stockbroker, were rumoured to be secretly married. However, there is no substantial evidence to confirm that they were ever married or had a long-term relationship. Mahoney is currently married to actress Marcia Cross.

Why has Jennifer Coolidge never been married?

The American Pie actress has dated several men before but has yet to find 'the one'. In a January 2023 interview with Page Six, she said the people she meets are the ones she meets at work, adding,

I mean, my dating life, I've never found anyone quite right for myself. I haven't found the love of my life.

Jennifer has had some crazy dating experiences. While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January 2021, she narrated an instance in Hawaii when she dated two people at the same time, saying,

Quite a few years back, I did come to Kauai. When you come and you're on vacation alone, you can kind of create anything you want. I ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends, and I liked them both. And so, I told them that I had an identical twin. And I dated both guys for two weeks!

Jennifer Coolidge during the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz, Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni

Jennifer Coolidge's take on being single

Singlehood does not bother the White Lotus actress. In her 2023 interview with Time Magazine, she emphasized the importance of self-love and self-growth instead of trying hard to get a partner.

There was just, like, a giant chunk of my life that was wasted on trying to get boyfriends who didn't want me instead of just, you know, taking care of business and working on my own thing. I think we have to really take care of ourselves and get our own thing going. And then, if a guy comes in, it's all great. Or if a guy doesn't come in, it's all great.

Why did Jennifer Coolidge never have kids?

The actress opened up about her decision not to have kids in a 2023 cover interview with British GQ. She shared that she feels she is 'very, very immature' for motherhood. She also added that the men she dates are not particularly the right people to start a family with.

I've never had, like, a laid-back boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know? Like someone who laughs at all your shortcomings. That's never who I choose for myself.

She also said that her friends have urged her to try child adoption, but she feels that she is more suited as a stepmother. Coolidge previously touched on her fertility issues in a 2020 BuzzFeed Celeb video where she said,

I don't really have any children. I was barren.

Actress Jennifer Coolidge during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. Photo: Robyn Beck (modified by author)

FAQs

Not much is known about Jennifer Coolidge's dating history despite her openness and humorous personality. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her love life;

Is Jennifer Coolidge married?

No one holds the Jennifer Coolidge husband title at the moment. The White Lotus actress has never walked down the aisle.

Is Jennifer Coolidge in a relationship?

The actress is not in a publicly known relationship. She has mentioned in interviews that she has yet to find the 'love of her life'.

Does Jennifer Coolidge have any kids?

The Legally Blonde star does not have any children. She is a proud dog mom to several rescue dogs, including Bagpipes and Chewy.

Jennifer Coolidge during the ceremony honouring Garrett Morris with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 1, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

The ups and downs of Jennifer Coolidge's relationship journey have not stopped her from captivating audiences with her standout on-screen performances. Her award-winning roles continue to cement her reputation as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

