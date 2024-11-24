Who is Vicente Fernández Jr.'s wife? All about his love life

Vicente Fernández Jr. is not just a name in the Mexican entertainment industry; he is a legacy. As the firstborn son of Vicente Fernández Sr., he has followed in his late father’s musical footsteps to become an influential figure in Ranchera Music. But beyond his career, how much do you know about Vicente Fernández Jr.’s wife, who won his heart off-stage?

Vicente Fernández Jr. and his wife, Mariana, having a good time. Photo: @marianagp01 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Behind every successful man is a woman, and for Vicente Jr., that lady is Mariana González Padilla. Nicknamed the Mexican Kim Kardashian, she frequently turns heads online for her physical attributes and luxurious lifestyle. With this popularity, fans and media are curious about her love life. Discover juicy details about her relationship with the singer.

Mariana González’s profile summary

Full name Mariana González Padilla Gender Female Date of birth 7 February 1983 Age 41 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Tepatitlán de Morelos, Mexico Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Vicente Fernández Jr. Children 2 Profession Internet personality, businesswoman Famous as Vicente Fernández Jr.’s wife Social media Instagram

Who is Vicente Fernández Jr.’s wife, Mariana González?

Mariana González (41 as of 2024) was born on 7 February 1983 in Tepatitlán de Morelos, Mexico. Although she commands a huge social media following, the reality TV personality is widely recognised as Vicente Fernández Jr.’s fourth wife.

As his greatest cheerleader, González frequently celebrates him. On 12 November 2024, she penned a heartfelt Instagram message for his birthday. The post, which was in Spanish in part, read:

On this special day, 11/11, I celebrate a wonderful and unique person. Thank you for being a part of my life. You are the love of my life, and I cannot wait to spend more days with you. Happy birthday.

While many are familiar with Vicente Fernández Jr., some are still eager to uncover lesser-known facts about his better half and their controversial relationship.

Mariana González posing for a selfie. Photo: @marianagp01 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Vicente Fernández Jr. and Mariana González met via social media

The couple met in 2020 after the singer slid into her Instagram DMs. On 10 April 2020, Vicente made their friendship official on the platform via a post that he captioned:

There are days when important events take place, and there are important days like today! Thank you for starting a friendship that has to go where it has to be.

The duo began dating shortly after, regularly posting pictures of their romantic moments on social media. They reportedly got engaged in 2021.

The pair exchanged nuptials in 2023

Mariana González and Vicente Fernández Jr.’s wedding occurred at an exclusive estate in Jalisco, Mexico. In attendance were María del Refugio Abarca (Vicente Fernández’s widow), Alejandro Fernández and Camila Fernández, among other guests.

On 19 November 2024, González took to Instagram to celebrate their first anniversary. Her post read:

Today marks one year since we made our dream come true, and you became my partner. I would say yes repeatedly because you are the most incredible human. As promised a year ago, I will always be by your side in good and bad times.

Vicente Fernández Jr. and Mariana González during an album launch at Ritz Carlton Hotel in 2023. Photo: Jaime Nogales

Source: Getty Images

Mariana González and Vicente Fernández Jr. have a huge age difference

Vicente Fernández Jr. (60 as of 2024) is 19 years older than his wife, Mariana. This has constantly sparked criticism against their relationship, with many accusing her of being with him for his money.

However, they have defended their union tooth and nail. On 7 December 2022, González threw shade at their haters through an Instagram post that she captioned:

The trick is to remain focused on who you are and what makes you happy. Do not care about what other people think or see.

A look at their blended family

According to HOLA!, Vicente has been in three unsuccessful marriages. His first marriage was with Sissi Penichet, with whom he has four kids. From 2007 to 2015, he married entertainment journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda.

On his third time walking down the aisle, the celebrity son married Karina Ortegón. Mariana has two children from a previous relationship.

Mariana González is an internet sensation

As of 19 November 2024, the Mexican Kim Kardashian has 1.1 million Instagram followers. Her content mainly revolves around travel, lifestyle and beauty. In addition, she was a housemate on La Casa de los Famosos 4 (US). Mariana has her clothing brand.

Mariana González and Vicente Fernández Jr. enjoying some outdoor activity. Photo: @marianagp01 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Vicente Fernández Jr.’s relationship with Mariana González has raised eyebrows due to their age difference. Here are some frequently asked questions about the pair:

Is Vicente Fernández Jr. married?

The Mexican singer is off the market. He married his fourth wife, Mariana González, in 2023 after dating for about three years.

Who is Vicente Fernández Jr. ex-wife?

Vicente Jr. has three ex-wives: Karina Ortegón, Sissi Penichet and Mara Patricia Castañeda. He only shares kids with his first wife, Sissi.

What is Mariana González’s net worth?

Neither Mariana nor her husband’s net worth is publicly available. However, it is speculated that Fernández Jr. inherited millions from Vicente Fernández's $25 million fortune.

Does Vicente Fernández have a daughter?

The Grammy Award-winning musician only had a son. Nonetheless, he and his wife, María del Refugio Abarca (Cuquita), adopted his niece, Alejandra.

Businesswoman Mariana rocking a blonde hairdo (L). González and Vicente Fernández Jr. in an airplane (R). Photo: @marianagp01 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Vicente Fernández dead?

Vicente Fernández died on 12 December 2021 at the age of 81 due to complications arising from a fall at his ranch. His wife and kids succeeded him.

This article answers the many searches for” Who is Vicente Fernández Jr.’s wife? The celebrity son entered his fourth marriage with social media personality Mariana González in 2023.

READ ALSO: Who is Jackie Jacobs? All about Frankie Valli's wife

Briefly.co.za published the story of Jackie Jacobs, Frankie Valli's wife. The American singer has built a successful career in the entertainment industry. Valli married Jackie as a fourth wife in 2023.

Jackie Jacobs has built her fortune from her career as a senior marketing executive in the media industry. Read more about her to understand her background and how she met Valli.

Source: Briefly News