Who is Jesús Ortiz Paz's girlfriend? Jailyne Ojeda or Laura Casillas?

Jesús Ortiz Paz is a beloved Mexican musician and rapper. He is also the lead singer of the successful Mexican-American band Fuerza Regida. Besides the band's fame in their home country, Fuerza Regida has also featured on the US charts, with rising global significance. What do we know about Jesús Ortiz Paz's girlfriend and other details on his personal life?

The hype surrounding Jesús Ortiz Paz's girlfriend is fueled by how little information has been confirmed by the singer, leading to much speculation on who he is currently dating and previous known relationships. His biography is summarised before we go into what we know of Jesús Ortiz Paz's dating life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Jesús Ortiz Paz Nickname ‘JOP’ Date of birth May 13, 1997 Age 26 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Sinaloa, Mexico Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence California, USA Current nationality Mexican/American Marital status Single Ethnicity Mexican Gender Male Height 170 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Felipe Ortiz Paz and Lucia Ortiz Paz Profession Musician Native language Spanish Net worth $1.5 million Social media profiles YouTube Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Jesús has a transparent approach to discussing his life online, regularly providing his fans and viewers with updates through content creation/vlogs. Despite his open approach, Jesús remains tight-lipped regarding his romantic life.

Jesús Ortiz Paz's girlfriend

There has been much speculation regarding who Jesús Ortiz Paz is dating. Jesús Ortiz Paz and Jailyne Ojeda are often linked together, as they are close-knit and have gathered much curiosity regarding the nature of their relationship.

Publinews reported that Jailyne Ojeda denied ever having a romantic relationship with Jesús online, saying on her Instagram page: 'Jesus Ortiz Paz in my friend. He was always my friend and will continue to be. We NEVER had anything to do with each other, not even a kiss AT ALL!'

Laura Casillas is another figure linked to romantically, with online sources stating she is currently in a relationship with Jesús in 2023. Unlike Jailyne, neither Laura Casillas nor Jesús have commented on the nature of their relationship.

Jesús Ortiz Paz’s daughter

Online sources have claimed that the singer has one child, a daughter named Mia Ortiz Ochoa. It is important to note that Jesús has never publicly discussed or confirmed details regarding Mia, including whether she is genuinely his child or it is merely online speculation.

Jesús Ortiz Paz’s biography

Jesús' band, Fuerza Regida, hails from San Bernardino, California. The professional milestones and accolades he achieved with Fuerza Regida are more widely known than some personal details regarding the leading man behind the scenes. Who is Jesús separate from his commercial success?

Jesús Ortiz Paz’s age

The singer's birthday is May 13, 1997, making him 26 years old in 2023. Jesús' zodiac sign is Taurus.

Is Jesús Ortiz Paz Mexican?

Jesús was born in Sinaloa, Mexico and is a Mexican citizen by birth. He resides in California, USA, where the singer's band originates.

How tall is Jesús Ortiz Paz?

The singer stands at 170 cm. Jesús falls a few cm below the global average height of 176.1 cm within his age group, according to MedicineNet.

How much does Jesús Ortiz Paz make?

According to Tuko News, Jesús Ortiz Paz’s net worth is $1.5 million. His success as a musician, merchandise sales, and content creation on his massive social media platforms have each played a vital role in his net worth.

The constant hype surrounding Jesús Ortiz Paz's girlfriend has increased whenever fans spot someone in his life who is a frequent fixture, be it a friend or an undisclosed individual. However, the singer keeps his love life out of the limelight.

