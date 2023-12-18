American reality star Hannah Berner: Husband, net worth, wedding

Hannah Berner is a renowned American podcast host, comedian and reality television star. She is best known for starring in Bravo TV’s reality series Summer House. In addition, Hannah is a staunch advocate of mental health and wellness. Discover exciting details about her personal and professional life.

Over the years, Berner has created a solid social media presence thanks to her charisma and entertaining antics. Currently, she performs stand-up gigs around New York and at several other clubs nationwide. Take a look at the comedian’s life before and after stardom.

Hannah Berner’s profile summary

Full name Hannah Berner Nickname Hannah Gender Female Date of birth 12 August 1991 Age 32 years old (2023) Birthplace Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Wisconsin-Madison Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 119 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Desmond Bishop Parents Dan and Lenore DiLeo Berner Siblings Daniel Berner Profession Comedian, social media personality, podcast host Net worth $1.4 million Social media Instagram (X) Twitter Facebook TikTok

How old is Hannah Berner?

Hannah Berner (32 as of 2023) was born on 12 August 1991 in Brooklyn, New York, USA. Her father, Dan Berner, is a Lubin School of Business graduate, while her mother, Lenore DiLeo Berner, is a jazz singer and former principal at MS51.

She is the youngest in a family of two kids. Her elder brother is called Daniel Berner. Hannah is also the granddaughter of social media personality Vera Dileo.

Educational background

Berner attended the MS51 school before proceeding to Poly Prep Country Day School. She later enrolled at the Beacon School in New York for her high school education.

Hannah joined the University of Wisconsin-Madison to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts Rhetoric with a Certificate in Gender and Women’s Studies. While there, she was the MVP of the school’s tennis team.

Who is Hannah Berner’s husband?

Hannah is married to American-Irish comedian Desmond Bishop. The couple became engaged in February 2021 and married on 13 May 2022. So, where was Hannah Berner’s wedding party held?

The duo exchanged nuptials at Desmond’s home in The Hamptons in New York State. Despite their 15-year age gap, Hannah and Bishop seem happy and in love.

Hannah Berner’s career

Berner made her career debut as a professional tennis player. Until December 2018, she held the position of creative video producer at Betches Media. Later, the celebrity wife switched careers and launched her now-podcast, Berning in Hell.

She interviews various celebrities about their anxieties and phobias. Hannah also co-hosts the popular Giggly Squad podcast with her friend Paige DeSorbo. She is also a comedian, hosting Bravo’s Chat Room.

When was Hannah Berner on Summer House?

The social media personality joined the Summer House as a main cast in 2019. The show features friends who spend their weekends in a shared summer house in the Hamptons.

They give the viewers an insight into their personal lives, including their friendship. The comedian’s bubbly personality made her a standout character on the show.

What happened with Hannah Berner and Summer House?

Hannah left the show in its fifth season after a rocky relationship with her co-star, Luke Gulbranson. However, her tenure on the series was marked by fun moments and memorable dramas.

Is Hannah Berner still friends with Summer House?

Although reality TV friendships are rare, Berner and her fellow cast member on the show Paige DeSorbo remain good friends even after she left the show. They even have a podcast together.

How much is Hannah Berner’s net worth?

According to reports, the New York native has an estimated net worth of $1.4 million in 2023. Her wealth primarily stems from her successful career as a reality star, comedian, podcast host and social media influencer.

Since her appearance on Summer House, Hannah Berner has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. The comedian and her husband, Desmond Bishop, have enjoyed marital bliss for over a year.

