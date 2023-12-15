Is Morgan Wade gay? Everything we know about her dating life

Morgan Wade is an American country music singer best known for the hit songs Wilder Days and Carry Me Home. However, Wade’s career has not been the only thing that has put her in the spotlight. Her sexuality has often been a subject of interest thanks to her muscular physique and tattoo collection. So, is Morgan Wade gay?

Morgan Wade at the CMT Music Awards at Moody Centre in Austin, Texas. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: UGC

As a sensational singer, Wade is widely recognized for her soulful voice and emotionally charged songwriting. Her lyrics often showcase her introspective and raw musical style that tells more of a narrative.

This has left most of the star’s fans curious about her dating life. Read on to discover fascinating details about Morgan Wade’s relationship status.

Morgan Wade’s profile summary

Full name Morgan Dealie Wade Nickname Morgan Gender Female Date of birth 10 December 1994 Age 29 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Floyd, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Jefferson College of Health Sciences Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 57 Weight in pounds 126 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Mother Robin Fonville Siblings 4 Profession Singer and songwriter Years present 2018-present Net worth $7 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok YouTube

How old is Morgan Wade?

Morgan Wade at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: UGC

Morgan Wade (aged 29 as of 2023) was born on 10 December 1994 in Floyd, Florida, USA. Her mother, Robin Fonville, gave birth to her when she was 17.

Unfortunately, her marriage was short-lived, and she separated from Morgan when she was five. After her parents’ divorce, the singer was raised by her grandparents alongside her four siblings, three sisters and one brother.

After completing her primary and high school education, Wade joined Jefferson College of Health Sciences. She graduated with a Bachelor’s in Exercise and a Public Health Minor.

Is Morgan Wade lesbian?

Although there has been speculation that the songwriter is lesbian, there is no evidence to suggest that she has ever dated women. These rumours about her being gay are likely based on her physical appearance, which some people have interpreted as being androgynous.

Who is Morgan Wade dating?

Morgan is allegedly dating American musician and guitarist Joe Link. The duo founded the music band The Stepbrothers. They reportedly briefly broke up before getting back together.

Nonetheless, neither Wade nor Morgan has officially confirmed their relationship. It is, therefore, difficult to establish whether the pair is currently dating.

Morgan Wade’s dating history

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards (L-R) at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Source: UGC

Wade prefers keeping details about her romantic life under wraps. However, here is a glimpse of her alleged relationship.

Kyle Richards

In 2023, rumours emerged online that the singer was dating Kyle Richard. Kyle is a reality TV star known for starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2010. The duo met in 2022 after Kyle contacted Morgan through her Instagram account.

They met, and their friendship blossomed soon after. While everyone was fond of Morgan and Kyle’s friendship, rumours of their relationship sparked when Kyle and Mauricio Umasky separated after being married for over two decades.

Some fans speculated she had left her husband for the renowned singer. However, in a recent interview, Morgan denied these claims, confirming that she and Wade were only friends despite their matching tattoos.

Kady Cannon

The singer reportedly dated Temptation Island star Kady Cannon from November 2021 to August 2022. Neither party has confirmed these speculations.

Professional career

Morgan made her career debut in 2018 after recruiting several artists to help her record her first album, Puppets with My Heart. It was credited to The Stepbrothers.

Morgan Wade's zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder, Mark Horton via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Towards the end of 2018, she started performing at FloyfFest alongside many acclaimed artists, including Jason Isbell, who introduced her to guitarist Sadler Vaden. The guitarist and producer Paul Ebersold helped Morgan create her second album over the next two years.

In 2021, Reckless was released via the Thirty Tigers record label. The same year, Wilder Days was released to radio as the album's first single. On 28 January 2022, the singer re-released Reckless with six additional bonus tracks. Here is a look at her hit singles:

Crossing State Lines (2018)

Kelley’s Drive (2018)

(2018) Suspicious Minds (2021)

(2021) Don’t Cry (2021)

(2021) Run (2021)

(2021) Other Side (2021)

(2021) Last Cigarette (2021)

(2021) Guns and Roses (2023)

(2023) Meet Somebody (2023)

(2023) Roman Candle (2023)

(2023) Halloween (2023)

(2023) Alanis (2023)

(2023) 27 Club (2023)

(2023) Fall In Love With Me (2023)

(2023) Losers Look Like Me (2023)

How much is Morgan Wade’s net worth?

Morgan Wade at the 21st Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: UGC

Various sources pen Wade’s net worth at $7 million in 2023. Her income primarily stems from music sales, touring, merchandise sales and revenue from online streams.

With her unique blend of country and rock influences, Morgan Wade has carved out a distinct sound that sets her apart as an artist. Her numerous tattoos and muscular build are a testament to her artistic expression and individuality and not a determinant of her sexuality.

READ ALSO: What happened to Jermaine Jackson's ex-wife, Hazel Gordy, after the divorce?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Hazel Gordy, an American model famous as the daughter of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. However, she rose to prominence due to her marriage to Jermaine Jackson, a member of the Jackson 5 and the older brother of Michael Jackson.

Source: Briefly News