Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding, who was found in critical condition after the race, has spoken publicly for the first time following her ordeal

Harding was found 15 hours after going missing post-race, suffering from severe dehydration and dangerously low sodium levels

She credited emergency responders, loved ones, and her faith for her survival and healing, describing her recovery as nothing short of a 'miracle'

Moira Harding, the Comrades Marathon runner who was found in critical condition after the race, has spoken for the first time following her scary ordeal and shared an update on her recovery.

Harding, who went missing after completing the ultramarathon in Durban, was eventually found more than 12 hours later in critical condition.

“Your Love and Prayers Carried Me” : Moira Harding Speaks After Comrades Ordeal

Source: Facebook

In a moving personal post she spoke emotionally, expressing a deep sense

“I would like to sincerely thank all those who supported me and prayed for me when I went missing at the end of the Comrades Marathon and was found 15 hours later, unconscious and unresponsive due to severe dehydration and extremely low sodium levels resulting in disorientation and delirium. Your love and prayers carried me through one of the toughest moments of my life,” she shared.

Recovery of Comrades runner Moira Harding described as a ‘miracle’

Harding issued a heartfelt thank you to all the responders, emergency services, medical staff, athletics club members, family, friends, and others who had assisted in one way or another.

“Most importantly, all praise to my Lord and Saviour for protecting me throughout this ordeal, and for healing me. Without Him this recovery would not have been possible. I am now home and recovering well, and I look forward to the journey ahead with renewed strength and gratitude,” she expressed.

Found near Durban harbour in a hypothermic state

Harding was discovered by construction workers near the National Sea Rescue Institute base at The Point, several kilometres from the marathon’s finish line at People’s Park. She was unresponsive, severely dehydrated, and suffering from hypothermia after enduring harsh overnight weather.

Emergency responders air‑lifted her via Netcare 911 helicopter to a hospital in Umhlanga, where she was placed under sedation in ICU for several days and received intensive treatment.

“Your Love and Prayers Carried Me”: Moira Harding Speaks After Comrades Ordeal

Source: Facebook

Disoriented, she walked 10km after the race

While details remain unclear, reports suggest that Harding may have wandered in circles for several hours, covering an estimated 10km.

Some reports claim that Harding completed the 89.9 km “down run” in 10 hours 52 minutes, crossing the line at 4:52 pm on Sunday, June 8. But when she failed to meet her family at a designated point that evening, a search was launched.

She was discovered near Durban’s Point Road by 7 am on Monday, June 9, about 14 ½ hours after finishing.

Harding was found lying on her back, without any belongings stolen, despite being in a high-risk area of Durban.

Sources indicate that the confusion may have stemmed from the chaotic poorly managed finish area. Fortunately, she wore an ‘in case of emergency’ (ICE) bracelet, which helped identify her quickly once she was located.

Comrades Marathon Association dismisses death rumour

Briefly News previously reported that the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) responded to rumours circulating on social media about alleged fatalities during the 2025 race.

The CMA confirmed that no deaths were recorded, despite several runners requiring medical attention. General Manager Alain Dalais emphasised that the organisation’s safety protocols were firmly in place and urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate updates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News