Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding was found unconscious and hypothermic over 12 hours after crossing the finish line

She had reportedly walked up to 10km in a disoriented state before collapsing near Durban’s harbour

Harding is now recovering well in hospital and is expected to be discharged this week, with her survival described as a 'miracle'

South Africans were left stunned earlier this month when Moira Harding, 54, vanished after completing the Comrades Marathon in Durban. Found more than 12 hours later in a critical condition, her survival has been described as nothing short of a miracle.

After weeks in hospital, Moira Harding is now stable and preparing to start rehabilitation.

Source: Facebook

Found near Durban harbour in a hypothermic state

Harding was discovered by construction workers near the National Sea Rescue Institute base at The Point, several kilometres from the marathon’s finish line at People’s Park. She was unresponsive, severely dehydrated and suffering from hypothermia after enduring harsh overnight weather.

Emergency responders airlifted her to a hospital in Umhlanga, where she was placed under sedation and received intensive treatment.

Disoriented, she walked 10km after the race

While details remain unclear, reports suggest that Harding may have wandered in circles for several hours, covering an estimated 10km. She was eventually found lying on her back, without any belongings stolen, despite being in a high-risk area of Durban.

Sources indicate that the confusion may have stemmed from the chaotic the poorly managed finish area. Fortunately, she wore an ‘in case of emergency’ (ICE) bracelet, which helped identify her quickly once she was located.

Expected to be discharged this week

After weeks of hospital care and gradual recovery, Harding is now stable and is expected to be discharged this week. She is set to begin rehabilitation soon, following what her supporters and family are calling an extraordinary turnaround.

Harding’s survival and steady improvement have captured public imagination, standing out as a powerful story of human endurance and resilience in this year’s Comrades Marathon.

Following weeks of care, Moira Harding is expected to be discharged soon to begin rehabilitation.

Source: Facebook

The marathon finish was criticised as disorganised and unsafe

Harding’s sister, Fiona Baldwin, has strongly criticised the event’s post-race setup, calling it chaotic and unstructured. This year, the finish line was located on an open street rather than the traditional stadium, which many say would have offered a more secure and contained environment.

“There was no order at the end. It was chaos. If the race had ended at the stadium, I don’t believe Moira would have gone missing,” said Baldwin.

Several athletes and supporters have since echoed Baldwin’s frustration, highlighting a lack of crowd control, visible signage, and medical support staff in the immediate post-race area.

Police gave an update on Moira Harding's condition

The police, through their spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, had also earlier confirmed that Moira Harding had been hospitalised and indicated that there were no visible injuries on her.

He also confirmed that they were waiting for the medical report before officers could know what to do next, as they planned to investigate the incident further.

Comrades Marathon Association speaks out

Briefly News previously reported that the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) responded to rumours circulating on social media about alleged fatalities during the 2025 race.

The CMA confirmed that no deaths were recorded, despite several runners requiring medical attention. General Manager Alain Dalais emphasised that the organisation’s safety protocols were firmly in place and urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate updates.

