Man Shares Why He Dropped Out of School in Grade 2 in Episode of ‘Cutting Edge’

An old video of SABC 1’s Cutting Edge resurfaced online after a TikTokker posted it in May this year

The clip featured a young man from the Eastern Cape who explained to production why he dropped out of school in Grade two

Social media users were pained by the youngster’s story and discussed it in a thread of comments

Cutting Edge is famous for collecting stories from the rural and impoverished parts of the Eastern Cape.

A man from the Eastern Cape shared why he dropped out of school in Grade 2.

Source: TikTok

A snippet from one of their episodes recently went viral on TikTok, garnering over 3.4 million views to date.

Man explains why he dropped out of school in Grade 2

A young South African man who was once featured on SABC 1’s TV show, Cutting Edge, was remembered after a snippet of his episode was shared on TikTok. The young man was asked about his education and why he dropped out of school.

The youngster shared that the school was too far. One day, the journey defeated him, and he decided to never go back again.

He dropped out in Grade two. The reporter said the nearest school to the village was in Bomvini.

The youngster and his mates hung out in the village most of their days. South Africans found the man’s situation both hilarious and sad.

They believe that although his reason for leaving school might not be entirely valid, more schools should have been built around his area, as he and his mates used to walk a long distance to get to school.

The video was shared on TikTok and garnered over three million views since May. People hoped for more content from the producers of Cutting Edge after seeing the viral post.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA wowed by man dropping out in Grade 2

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments on a now-viral video on TikTok:

Mzansi was pained by the story of a man who dropped out of school.

Source: TikTok

@ma’xaba said:

“No, this is actually sad.”

@Bongani Luthuli Mkhwanazi was amazed:

“Grade 2? He didn't even try.”

@Highly Favored explained:

“I can relate. I nearly dropped out when I was doing grade 11 because of poverty, but Jesus Christ carried me. I would spend six days or more without food, but now I’m working for a top company. Glory (only) to Jesus Christ the Lord.”

@Thuto🫦wondered:

“Why is Cutting Edge always at Eastern Cape?”

@Ntandokazie🇿🇦shared:

“I once watched this episode the school is so damn far.”

@Charlenemalook pointed out:

“Cutting Edge was specifically made for this province.”

@Asah Sigenu realised:

“This isn’t supposed to be funny.”

@Primorosa commented:

“Guys, but Grade 2? He was a kid having to walk that distance. It's the parent's fault, honestly.”

@Frank Frank pointed out:

“He has a valid reason, guys. What happens during winter and rainy days?”

@Siphokazi Sotsheka commented:

“Not me from Bomvini seeing this.”

@Anelisa Madikane vented:

“I want to resign from work because it is too far. I’m planning to resign. I’m tired of being in a taxi for 30 minutes. I’m not coping with this abuse.

@ 🌻 was pained:

“This broke my heart, you know?”

