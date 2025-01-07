South Africans were concerned about the safety of scholars amid the busy back-to-school preparations

Mzansi people suggested that parents invest in trackers to avoid having to put out search parties for their missing children

A famous TikTokker, Dominic Zaca, broke the topic down on his social media and received good engagement

A GPS-tracking device for kids has been made available and approved by experts

Now that the festive season is over, parents are confronted with long stationery lists that cost a fortune to buy.

South Africans suggested that parents invest in tracking devices for their children who are going back to school. Image: @John Norman/@BFG Images

Dominic Zaca redirected guardians to another serious topic amid the back-to-school preparations.

SA worried about children’s safety amid back-to-school preps

A considerable number of children have gone missing over the past year. Some were pronounced dead after parents sent out search parties to help look for their missing children.

Most children are trafficked by strangers who pick them up from school, claiming to be relatives or lured into a vehicle by dangling a treat in front of them. Parents may train their little ones to be careful of weird interactions with strangers, but traffickers have gotten creative.

A famous TikTokker, Dominic Zaca, suggested that parents invest in tracking devices they could plant in shoes, hair or backpacks to locate their children easily. Zaca said:

“Please invest in your children’s safety.”

Watch the video below:

Children's tracking device recommended by experts

The number of missing children has inspired experts to investigate the use of a kids’ tracking device to help locate missing children easily. An article by ZDNET shares the benefits of investing in a tracking device.

Experts and parents favoured the Apple AirTag since it's reasonably priced and uses Apple's comprehensive Find My network for accurate tracking.

The device is tiny enough to attach to a jacket or backpack or even slip into a pocket. There's no monthly fee, and the battery lasts around a year—after which you can replace the CR2032 battery.

Mzansi reacts to children’s safety amid back-to-school preps

Social media users share their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@ShudusNancy plugged the parents:

“AirTag, you won’t go wrong.”

@YT:Thato Kganyago pointed out:

“Also, small kids who walk themselves to school.”

@Thando Ncula said:

“I opted for homeschooling this year. I'm terrified.”

@Abongile Lolie helped spread the word:

“I don't have a child, but I am sharing this important video all over right now. Very helpful, sweetheart.”

@thabisheshemathib:

“This info should trend to build awareness.”

@Mpilo Lloyd Mpisana was relieved:

“Reasons I am glad I am childless.”

