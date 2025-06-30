A TikTok video of a woman serving mopane worms to children went viral, capturing their innocent reactions

The video floored netizens, with some appreciating the effort to introduce children to overlooked traditional foods

This viral moment highlighted the cultural significance of mopane worms and their role in South African cuisine

South Africans were amused and engaged by a viral TikTok video showcasing children's hilarious reactions to trying mopane worms, sparking conversations about cultural heritage and traditional food experiences.

A TikTok video showing a woman serving mopane worms to kids went viral, with their reactions leaving Mzansi in stitches. Image: @bohlaleandthato

A woman recently went viral on TikTok after filming herself serving mopane worms, a traditional Southern African delicacy, to a group of children, capturing their raw and hilarious reactions in the process. The kids' faces range from excitement to absolute horror as they try to understand the sight of the unfamiliar meal.

The video posted by user @bohlaleandthato quickly made its rounds on social media, and South Africans couldn't get enough of it. While some found the reactions hilarious, others admired the attempt to expose the younger generation to traditional foods that are often overlooked or stigmatised.

What you need to know about mopane worms

Mopane worms, high in protein and deeply rooted in local cuisine, have long been a staple in many South African households. However, for kids unfamiliar with them, the dish can be quite an experience, and that’s exactly what played out on screen. Viewers related to the moment with laughter and amusement, remembering their own first time trying the unique snack.

The video also sparked a conversation around cultural heritage and the importance of passing down traditional food experiences to younger generations. Many saw it as a fun and relatable way to celebrate African cuisine.

A TikTok post featuring kids tasting mopane worms sparked laughter online thanks to their funny and varied responses. Image: @bohlaleandthato

Netizens react to the hilarious video

Jacky Jaque:

"I regret searching 'masonja' meaning. 😢"

Shellbom asked:

"Sorry, me again… What is masonja?"

Riri wrote:

"You got her approval. 👍🏼🙈🤣 The boy went straight in!"

Mbano added:

"I gave my 3-year-old daughter mopane worms, and she looked at me dead serious and said, 'I don’t eat dangerous meat!' 😂"

Mee9932 wrote:

"Can we give the girl credit for trying? 😂😂😂 She really gave them a chance and even said 'mmhhh, yummy' at some point!"

Deon said:

"My wife and I can’t wait for these videos. You have two beautiful kids. 😉😉"

Philan M wrote:

"Ngingalala ngingadlile mina la."

Sneone commented:

"Nayi English I need for interviews, abantwana bayidlala ngayo, nkosiyam. 😭😭😭"

Heleen Richards said:

"Oh dear, I think their prayer was, 'Please protect us from the food.' 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

VibemaisterSA said:

"The advice from the younger one: 'Put it down.' 😂😂 "

Haan said:

"Lol, he had to pray twice!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

