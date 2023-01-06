Former Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni is back to questionable culinary antics again and this time peeps are stressed

Mboweni shared several progressed posts showing him prepare an odd dish of mopane worms and spaghetti

The strange combination was met by harsh and hilarious criticisms from his amused online audience

SA's former Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni has ushered in the new year with one of his queerest meals yet.

SA's former Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni's meal of mopane worms and spaghetti was not a hit for many. Image: @tito_mboweni/Twitter

Taking to Twitter the retired politician-turned-chef shared posts of his cooking progress as he prepared an unconventional meal of masonja (mopane worms) drowned in a tomato and garlic stew as well as some spaghetti.

Mopane worms are a staple source of protein and nutrients for many rural communities in Southern Africa, a delicacy in Limpopo. So, naturally, it was rather strange to see that Mboweni decided to pair it with some pasta of all things. Talk about adding an Italian flair, LOL.

In true Mzansi fashion netizens were quick to criticise the madala’s cooking skills and final result as they responded with witty comments to the post.

@MrQuarantines wrote:

“You eating as if you not working at Discovery .”

@Grootman_Bisto commented:

“You even bought a whole box of tomatoes .”

@kenna_Thaato said:

“Bua nnete Ntate Mboweni hle, you don't eat all this neh?? I'm very worried about you... .”

@MuyahavhoGoodw1 replied:

“Wooow mnandi lento ke traditional heritage platter.”

@Tshupetso21 reacted:

“O thomile akere ♂️.”

@AndiswaDlungs replied:

“Happy new year mhlonishwa, class is in session already.”

