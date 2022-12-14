South Africa's Governor of The Reserve Bank, Tito Mboweni is back to cooking and he displayed his latest meal

Tito always lets the people know when he cooks and this time he showed the result of his efforts to prepare a whole chicken

Twitter users were quick to react to the post as they shared their thoughts after seeing what he cooked

Tito Mboweni, SA's former Finance Minister is back in the kitchen and showed people what he has been up to. The minister cooked a whole chicken and took pictures for his followers.

Tito Mboweni shared that he cocktail and people reacted to his handiwork. Image: Instagram: Getty Images/ Dwayne Senior/Twitter/tito_mboweni

Online users cracked jokes as many suspected that he did not make the chicken. Some people were not convinced by Tito's excuse for his kitchen disaster.

Tito Mboweni shares result of his roasted chicken

took to Twitter to share his cooking escapade. A picture of a whole roasted chicken captioned the photo:

"Terrible outcome. I was on the phone discussing politics. And the chicken burnt! Sad!"

People had varying reactions and many tweeps commented on how the dish was severely burnt at the bottom. A number of people thought his chicken did not look too bad after seeing years' worth of questionable cooking from Tito.

@4thWiseMan commented:

"Mans is fishing for that Dezemba fling."

@YinkkP commented:

"His best dish thus far."

@Da_Me_3 commented:

"Le Creusset should have filed a lawsuit already."

@FransNgondo commented:

"Malume, this chicken looks better than all the meals you've prepared without being on the phone. malum's must discuss more politics.

@Keletsomugwena commented:

"At least you're cooking , rona ba banwe have to eat bread because of Loadshedding."

@DineoDeeMash2 commented:

"Hate to say this but it looks way better compared to what you were probably planning to do."

@Aluteni_ commented:

"If you were not on the phone, that chicken would've been under five litres of water."

@Arfness commented:

"Honestly? That's the best-looking food that he's posted."

@RoninDexx commented:

"Someone needs to do us all a favor and burn your kitchen down."

@slindoMb commented:

"It actually looks edible."

@TheDylanGraham commented:

"Always an excuse at the ready from politicians. None of you can multitask."

@Jaydabandz commented:

"Looks even better than the ones he prepares which don’t burn."

Tito Mboweni back in the kitchen, Mzansi split as some notice big improvement

Briefly News previously reported that Tito Mboweni loves cooking, and he makes it a well-known fact among South Africans. Those who follow Tito Mboweni on social media are familiar with his regular cooking content.

South Africans are not shy to criticize the former finance ministers cooking. Tito Mboweni is never taken aback as he continues to share his kitchen experiments.

Tito Mboweni shared his latest concoction on Twitter as the former minister cook what looked like a stew. While most remained firm in their criticism of Tito Mboweni's cooking, some were kind this time around as they saw some improvement in his cooking.

