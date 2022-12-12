A man who was quite chuffed with his stokvel haul showed off his groceries to Mzansi online

The snap he shared showed a massive amount of food with two trays of six mayonnaise jars standing front and centre

South Africans were tremendously impressed with the pic and shared some of their own along with the benefits of the practice

It's that time of the year in Mzansi when large-scale grocery shopping happens and stokvels start to release the goods. One man proud of his food shared what his stokvel gave him.

Mzansi's netizens agreed that his food stash will last him till January and even February. Images: @mat_boschh/ Twitter. Westend61/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@mat_boschh emphasized that he was the only man among the 28 lady stokvel implying that he got a huge haul of groceries because of it. The Twitter post had stokvel members sharing their own food pics, with kilograms of meat peppering the comment section.

The time for feasting

December is the time of the year when peeps from across Mzansi gather with their family and some friends to eat and have a good time, so seeing this food doesn't come as a surprise. What shocked many, however, was the large number of goodies the man posted.

Peeps were quite impressed with it and discussed the benefits of a stokvel. See the comments below:

@tumeloditle said:

"I still don't understand how such food by end of January will be finished."

@justcallmepfano mentioned:

"If this was me, I'd probably eat almost every meal with peanut butter and mayo as a side "

@ThandivMqwathi posted:

@TampaBeleme commented:

"You guys must also normalize adding 10kg archa as well."

@polo_sthe mentioned:

"Eish ama expiry dates Mara good job bra, saving is a great thing, and food is very expensive."

@Tarbytee shared:

@DavidMoG said:

"Black people we can take back our tuckshops yaz, just the will power shem."

@Erickmabunda posted:

@OldGiiza mentioned:

"These stokvels are quite helpful eyy, coz even the students who stay at Res always get something from ama O’lady to survive at Res."

