Selbeyonce stepped out for an event in a dramatic orange dress and people were not feeling the design

The Ukhozi FM host posted pictures on her social media pages dolled up in the over-the-top gown

A lot of people posted negative reviews in the comments section and one netizen called the dress pure nonsense

Mzansi social media users can be hard to impress sometimes, and Selbeyonce named Selby Mkhize got properly trolled by tweeps on Saturday.

It seemed like the media star was attending the 'How to Ruin Christmas' premiere because she promoted the popular show's new season with her post: She captioned one of the pictures:

"With the Twala’s, or should I say with Valencia. It’s either you go big, or go royalty. It’s a royal baby affair. How to Ruin Christmas streaming on the 9th of December on Netflix."

Tweeps did not like her bold choice of fashion, and people with vivid imaginations compared the dress to an octopus and animal intestines, reported ZAlebs.

The majority of people felt the ruffled dress was a miss, and they urged the designer to change careers.

See the post and a few comments from Mzansi Twitter users below:

@mamafifieto posted:

"Too cold neh that you decided to walk around with a blanket."

@nayychapoi99 said:

"Whose curtain did you steal, I am reporting you."

@Sofiaan27801512 wrote:

"Too much effort for this jellyfish."

@thamagane_m asked:

"So after the event is over where do you store this? Because it needs a whole single garage."

@Mzwayy posted:

"What in the ocean's coral surface is this now? "

@thulanimashez

"My fellow South Africans here's another pandemic."

@GianlucaSciglio

"This is pure nonsense."

Ukhozi FM Star Selbeyonce Mkhize Opens Up About Identifying as a Woman, Radio Host Struggled to Embrace It

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Selby 'Selbeyonce' Mkhize, host of Ukhozi FM Drive time show, has always been known as an openly gay man, but the star has come out to correct people.

According to TshisaLIVE, the larger-than-life media personality now identifies as a woman.

