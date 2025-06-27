In a series of Facebook posts, Makhadzi levelled gender-based violence allegations against her boyfriend

In one video, Makhadzi provided evidence of the alleged abuse and also shared photos in a separate post to back her story

The award-winning musician has dated numerous individuals within and outside of the music industry and was at one time engaged

Eish! Award-winning musician Makhadzi has accused her boyfriend of gender-based violence (GBV). The Ghanama hitmaker, born Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, made the revelation in a series of Facebook posts.

Ever since it ended in tears between her and award-winning producer and DJ MasterKG, Makhadzi has been keeping her private life under wraps. While there have been whispers of her dating, the BET Awards winner has neither denied nor confirmed any of the rumours. That all changed as reported by Sunday World.

Makhadzi accuses her lover of assault

Makhadzi raised eyebrows when she took to her Facebook page on Wednesday evening, 25 June 2025 and shared a clip accusing her ex-boyfriend of assaulting her. In the video, the Milandu Bhe hitmaker revealed a scar on her forehead as evidence to back her allegations.

In the video, Makhadzi recounted an incident when the unnamed boyfriend assaulted her and she asked him why he was doing so and he said some mean words to her.

“Can you see this? I was beaten like a dog. When I asked him why he was beating me, he said it was so I could be uglier, even worse. People must know the truth. There’s someone I loved, and he also loved me, but he beat me like a dog,” the songstress said.

Apart from the video, Makhadzi shared pictures of her with bruises as proof to back up her claims.

Why Makhadzi decided to reveal her boyfriend's alleged abuse

In a series of Facebook posts shared on Thursday, 26 June 2025, Makhadzi explained that she had decided to make the abuse public because her life was in danger. She claimed that the unnamed boyfriend threatened to kill her if she released her upcoming album which she said will expose the abuse she suffered at his hands. She said:

“I was beaten like a chicken on Christmas Day. I will tell my story. Just know that my album, #OneWomanStanding, is coming. And it might be my last because they’ll kill me the moment, I expose them. This album holds many secrets. I chose to reveal these secrets because I love music. Just say RIP now, because I know I’m revealing a lot, I’m digging my own grave.”

After deleting the posts, Makhadzi explained that she’d done so to avoid being blocked on Facebook but emphasised that everything she said was real. Regardless of her assurances, several social media users remained sceptical and accused her of using shock value to market her upcoming album.

Who are Makhadzi's past boyfriends?

While Makhadzi didn't reveal the identity of the man threatening her life if she releases her new album, she has been linked with a number of men in and outside the music industry.

Makhadzi's last publicly confirmed relationship was with fellow musician Master KG whom she continues to spark dating rumours with on numerous occassions as reported by Briefly News.

In February 2024, Makhadzi was allegedly engaged to businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi. According to reports, the businessman popped the question in December 2023 and had sent a delegation to her family.

