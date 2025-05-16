Makhadzi stole the spotlight after a two-day AFRIMA and African Union event in Ethiopia, where a viral moment quickly made headlines

A mystery man was seen all loved up with the Limpopo-born star at Eclipse Addis nightclub, sparking a wave of romance rumours

The now-viral clip from her time in Addis Ababa has flooded social media with reactions, leaving fans wondering: Is love in the air for Makhadzi?

A viral clip of a man looking all loved up in the company of Makhadzi during her visit to Ethiopia for the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) conference has set social media abuzz.

Makhadzi attended the AFRIMA conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Source: Instagram

The clip, which has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online, was first shared on X by Buzz Life News.

Makhadzi's unexpected moment in Ethiopia goes viral

The two-day conference in Addis Ababa featured several celebrities, including 2baba, and several music executives, including Eddy Kenzo.

However, South African star Makhadzi grabbed all the headlines after her clip of her partying after the event flooded online.

In the now-viral clip, which has gained comments and reactions since it dropped online, the star was seen all loved up with an unknown man.

The man smitten by the Limpopo-born star was seen feeding her as they chatted at Eclipse Addis nightclub.

Makhadzi was seen blushing as she enjoyed the man’s company. Is love in the air for the celebrated star?

The clip has since implicated her dramatic love life into the mix.

Despite her big wins on the global stage, Makhadzi has had her fair share of bad headlines due to her relationships.

A look at Makhadzi's love life

Briefly News dives into her love life over the years. After thrusting into stardom, she found love in the arms of celebrated singer Master KG.

Their love story was marred with cheating allegations, and the two called it quits not once, not twice, but thrice.

In 2020, they went their separate ways, citing career growth behind their fallout.

They later kissed and made up before calling it quits again in 2022.

Singer Makhadzi was with her ex-boyfriend, Master KG.

Source: Twitter

At the time, rumours had it that cheating allegations took a toll on their picture-perfect relationship, which was capped with spending sprees and expensive gifts.

A few months before their fallout, the Jerusalema hitmaker had spoiled Makhadzi with a sleek Mercedes-Benz GLC 63.

ZiMoja Lezinto last year reported that Makhadzi was allegedly engaged to Lawrence Mulaudzi.

The rumours flooded online after their picture-perfect photos together went viral.

It is alleged that the businessman even asked for a hand in marriage with his delegation, making his intentions known.

Despite the reports, the two haven’t openly confirmed their alleged relationship, which often thrusts trends.

Makhadzi’s star power goes global

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi continues to make her mark on the international stage after revealing her big role at this year’s AFRIMA 2025 conference.

The Limpopo-born star was one of the celebrated stars who attended the conference in Ethiopia ahead of the annual AFRIMA awards slated for Nigeria in November.

