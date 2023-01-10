Makhadzi and Master KG's on-and-off relationship continues to hog headlines in Mzansi after the latter claimed, they've once again, ended their relationship

The Limpopo-born artists are one of the country's most controversial couple and have been accused of using their relationship to promote their songs

The lovebirds praise and show each other love on their timelines and share their private matters whenever their romance ends in tears

Makhadzi and Master KG are one of the country's most controversial celeb couple. They've been together for a minute and have hogged headlines for both right and wrong reasons.

Makhadzi and Master KG have an on-and-off relationship. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The successful musicians have, in the past, been accused of using their relationship as publicity campaigns to promote their music. When the Jerusalema hitmaker and the Ghanama singer are not trending for topping the charts, they occasionally trend for breaking up.

Briefly News zoomed in on the Limpopo-born couple's tumultuous relationship. Below are some of the moments that left the lovebirds on everyone's lips in the past couple of months.

1. Makhadzi gushes over Master KG amid lawsuit

When her boyfriend faced legal battles over alleged copyright infringement for his hit track, Jerusalema, the songstress showed Master KG some love. She said every song he touches turns to gold, reports MSN.

Makhadzi gushed over Master KG amid his lawsuit. Image: @makhadzisa, @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

2. Makhadzi celebrates Master KG's first Amapiano song hitting 13 million views

Makhadzi is the biggest fan of her man's music career. She took to Twitter to applaud Master KG when his hit featuring Nkosazana Daughter, Dali Nguwe, reached 13 million views on YouTube without a dance challenge, reports Yanos.

3. Makhadzi and Master KG serve Mzansi couple goals after rekindling their romance

The couple announced that they were ending their love. Their separation didn't last long and the artists found their way to each other's hearts again. They trended when they announced that they've rekindled their romance again. Briefly News reported that Makhadzi even called the Jerusalema hitmaker her "soulmate" when she penned him a touching birthday message.

4. Master KG announces split from Makhadzi

Master KG and Makhadzi's on-and-off relationship continues. On Monday, 9 January, Master KG took to his Facebook timeline to announce that he and Khadzi are no longer together. In a now-deleted post, he shared that they'll continue working together for their fans, reports TshisaLIVE. Makhadzi confused Mzansi when she shared a screenshot of Master KG's post and claimed it was an "error". This left some people convinced it was a publicity stunt.

Master KG responds to Makhadzi's claims

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi had the country at a standstill when she alleged that Master KG had been unfaithful and sleeping with different women. The singer shared a post saying that beautiful ladies should reach out to the music producer for a good payment.

Taking to her timeline, the energetic performer claimed that she was not the one who had posted the information and that her account had been hacked.

Reacting to questions from the popular gossip blog Maphepha Ndaba on Instagram, Master KG shared that he had no idea who was behind the posts on Makhadzi's pages.

