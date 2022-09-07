Top South African celebrities Makhadzi and Master KG have been painting timelines red with their blossoming affair

The couple who have been through ups and downs and even deciding to go their separate ways once are now stronger together

The pair have had their followers glued to their phones waiting for the content they share on their pages

Makhadzi and Master KG are showing Mzansi celebrity couples how its done. The pair have been lauded for staying away from drama and focusing on their careers and blossoming romance.

Take a look at the times Makhadzi, and her man, Master KG, served couple goals. Image: @makhadzisa and @masterkgsa.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the moments that Makhadzi and Maser KG have served us absolute couple goals.

1. Through thick and thin

Makhadzi proved that she has Master KG's back through the good and bad. The Ghanama hitmaker stood by her man when he was slapped with a lawsuit for the copyrights of his worldwide hit song Jerusalema. According to News24, Makhadzi who was touring Europe at the time headed to her Twitter page to share that she was on Master KG's side. She wrote:

"Besides zwinzhizwinzi, I am a big fan of @MasterKGsa. Like truth must be told, he is multi-talented and everything touches turned into gold." "Look at his first piano song – 13 million in 4 months without any dance challenges. God, please protect master kg. We still want more hits. Amen."

2. On, off and back on again

We all know Makhadzi and Master KG once announced that they were going their seperate ways. The separation did not last long as the stars found their ways tp each other again. The celebs caused a stir in celebville when they shared that they had rekindled their romance again. IOL reports that Makhadzi even called the Sofa Silahlane hitmaker her "soulmate" in a heartfelt birthday message at the time. She said:

"Besides being my soulmate ❤️you are one of the most humble artist I have ever met. Happy birthday to you and may god bless you with many years."

3. Heartfelt birthday tribute

Master KG is a hopeless romantic. The talented music producer poured his heart out in a sweet birthday tribute to his bae. The Jerusalema hitmaker took to his Instagram page to celebrate his quessn's 26th birthday with a cute post, TimesLIVE reports.

4. An R18 million whip for Valentines Day

The celeb couple set tongues wagging following the news that Master KG gifter Makhadzi a Mercedes Benz worth R18 million for Valentines Day.

