Reality TV star Queen Nandi topped social media trends on Monday when she shared she was evicted from her mansion

The former Pastors' Wives star had social media buzzing when she shared a video of her eviction on her Facebook account

Nandi's landlady also took to social media on Monday, 30 June, to reveal why the reality TV star was evicted from her mansion

'Pastors Wives' star has been evicted from her home in Bedfordview.

Source: Facebook

Reality TV star Nandipha Mlombi, aka Queen Nandi, who starred opposite Skeem Saam's Inno Sadiki on Pastors' Wives, has reportedly been evicted from her mansion.

The controversial Pastors' Wives reality TV star revealed in a video on Monday, 30 June, that she was evicted illegally from her home in Sandton.

Content creator Julia shared a video of Queen Nandi on TikTok revealing that she was evicted from her home in Sandton on Monday, 30 June.

Nandi shared in the video that her eviction was illegal, and she has been scammed by her landlord.

The former reality TV star made headlines when she shared the challenges she faced in the Methodist Church while she was married to Reverend Mawuzole Mlombi, a revered figure in the Methodist Church.

South Africans react to Nandi's video

Sheles wrote:

"After listening to Vuyiseka. I think Nandi must send a public apology to the people of South Africa after causing trauma by making us feel sorry/pity for you. We want a public apology to regain our trust."

Shine replied:

"Maar Queen Nandi le batlang ko bo Sandton lesaye ko Diepsloot (what is she doing in Sandton, when she's supposed to be in Diepsloot). They clearly gave her notice to vacate the premises."

Silke said:

"I am a landlord. We will never do this unless we are pushed to our limit. We have to pay our bonds, rates, and taxes. Getting these guys in to remove the tenants costs money. Also, it's not a police case; it's a civil case. Queen Nandi, you put your children into this position."

Queen Nandi's landlady speaks

Drum Magazine reports that Queen Nandi claims she rented her home from a "real estate" agent named Vuyiseka Mpeqeka last year.

The publication reports that the house did not belong to Vuyiseka but to someone else, who confirms that the reality star rented the mansion illegally.

Vuyiseka revealed in a TikTok video on Monday, 30 June, that Nandi was supposed to lease the house for just eight weeks as she was filming a reality TV show.

The landlady adds that Nandi's lease ended, and she was thrown out after refusing to leave the home.

user705706293665 replied to the video and said:

"Nandi took advantage because she's known and loved by social media. Mama, you made a wise decision by explaining your side and showing evidence."

Nandi Mlombi's landlord breaks her silence after eviction.

Source: Facebook

