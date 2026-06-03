WASHINGTON, USA— The United States government is planning to hit 60 countries, including South Africa, with brand-new trade taxes. This decision comes after a trade investigation showed that these foreign economies are not doing enough to stop the entry of goods made with forced labour.

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The US government is hitting Mzansi with tariffs. Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images

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According to an official statement, United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer spoke in Washington on June 2, 2026. This new action follows previous trade penalties the United States put on South African products, like steel and aluminium taxes. The US government previously imposed a 30% tariff on South African goods in 2025. Greer said that when other countries allow forced labour, it hurts local businesses and creates an unfair playing field for American workers.

American trade office proposes global penalties

Greer said that the United States wants to put extra taxes on all products coming from these 60 economies. He said that American trade laws give the government power to act when foreign rules hurt business. The trade ambassador said that forced labour lets companies make things too cheaply, which destroys fair competition.

Greer said that 54 countries completely failed to make or use import bans, while six other places failed to enforce their rules. He added that people can send written comments until July 6, before public meetings start on July 7. Countries with some basic rules will face an extra 10 per cent tax, while the rest will face 12.5 percent. A special clothing rule will let some fabrics enter with smaller taxes.

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AGOA extended for a year

In a related article, Briefly News reported that despite rising trade tensions with the United States, President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the one-year AGOA extension signed by US President Donald Trump. This critical deal allows duty-free exports into the massive US market until December 31, 2026, bringing massive relief to local industries that feared being completely cut off from American trade benefits.

Source: Briefly News