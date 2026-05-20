WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES— United States President Donald Trump issued a presidential proclamation extending the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and several Caribbean duty-free trade programs through December 31, 2026. The executive action implements trade provisions from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 to ensure market continuity.

Donald Trump made the AGOA extension official. Image: Saul Loeb

Source: Getty Images

As part of these updates, the United States reinstated the Gabonese Republic as an eligible beneficiary country. Gabon previously lost its preferential trade status in 2023 for failing to meet mandatory requirements for economic and political progress. Following recent actions taken by the Gabonese government, the United States determined that the nation now satisfies the statutory criteria.

Non-African country included in AGOA

Beyond sub-Saharan Africa, the proclamation extends preferential trade benefits for Haiti under the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act. This ensures duty-free access for Haitian apparel imports through the end of December 2026.

South Africa remains one of the largest beneficiaries of AGOA, utilising the framework to export vehicles, agricultural goods, and manufactured items to the United States. This is despite the Trump administration's concern about South Africa's participation in the AGOA. While the broader legislation was set for comprehensive review, this interim proclamation ensures that the Harmonised Tariff Schedule maintains existing duty-free advantages for all active participant nations during the current period.

Cyril Ramaphosa reacts to AGOA extension

In a related article, Briefly News reported that despite rising tensions with the United States, President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the one-year AGOA extension signed by US President Donald Trump.

This critical deal allows duty-free exports into the massive US market until December 2026—a massive relief for local industries that feared being completely cut off. However, the drama isn't over yet. Ramaphosa reveals that high-stakes negotiations with the US Trade Department are still underway.

Source: Briefly News