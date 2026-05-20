A TikTok video showed a cultural practice that is imposed on twins in certain traditions when one of them dies

The post of a woman's grandfather ho had a twin brother, going through the expected ritual customs at the funeral sparked attention

South Africans were fascinated by the practice, and this time, people were stunned after seeing the age of the man who lost his twin

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A woman showed her grandfather at his twin brother's funeral. Image: @tshegodoll_march1

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video posted on 17 May 2026 gave people an inside look at a traditional practice for twins in some African cultures. People were fascinated to see a family that was maintaining their tradition. Online users commented on the video after seeing the man being subjected to traditional practices.

In a video on TikTok by @tshegodoll_march1 a lady filmed her grandfather, an elderly man, at his twin brother's funeral, where he was expected to take part. One of the last steps at the funeral of a twin is that the living is required to enter the grave just before their twin is laid to rest. It is to symbolise the final goodbye between twins and is believed to help the deceased twin move on without "calling" the surviving twin to join them on the other side. The elder was promptly lifted out of the grave after being briefly lowered over the casket. Watch the video of the granddad below:

South Africa moved by elderly twins

Many people felt that the video of the twin mourning his brother was touching. Others felt that the older man was too frail for the cultural practice of entering the Grave. Read the comments below:

Other South African twins shared thoughts on the cultural practice in case of one of their deaths. Image: Raheem Oluwadamilare

Source: UGC

Siza Zwane commented:

"I'm a twin Nomfana, my worst fear yoh life kodwa and his my best friend working e Cape Town we video call each other 3times a day🥺😭🙌"

Tione S Merritt said:

"As a twin myself, I also experience it, but I was little at that time, and my mother also took the sand so she would put a little bit on my bath everytime am sick."

Anita_Nongawuza said:

"My mom is a Twin, the way I cried, I thought I was losing her too."

Priscy_Fikile_Ngubane🪷 wrote:

"To think one day I will have to go through this it pains me💔"

olive shared:

"I remember when I did this, I was so numb, it was like the entire world didn't exist😔."

Buhle🧸❤️ was moved:

"Ohh Sanaa, I’ve been there, done that, it doesn’t get better, you remember everything like you are watching a movie."

kamow🫦 was touched:

"It's painful because he's too old to do this💔"

cleanlinathi said:

"Same pain, different story. They got to grow old together, unlike me and my twin😭😭hope he finds peace and stays stong😩"

Other Briefly News stories about twins

People were moved by a video of two elderly twins who got emotional after being reunited following some time apart, over a lifetime together

A video of twin sisters who settled on the same pair of dating twin boys in an effort to have more twins left many South Africans amazed.

A viral TikTok video of a family full of three generations of twins left South Africans stunned by the rare occurrence.

Source: Briefly News