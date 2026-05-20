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Woman Records Grandfather Entering Grave at Twin Brother's Funeral in TikTok Video
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Woman Records Grandfather Entering Grave at Twin Brother's Funeral in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A TikTok video showed a cultural practice that is imposed on twins in certain traditions when one of them dies
  • The post of a woman's grandfather ho had a twin brother, going through the expected ritual customs at the funeral sparked attention
  • South Africans were fascinated by the practice, and this time, people were stunned after seeing the age of the man who lost his twin

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Woman shows grandfather at twin brother's funeral
A woman showed her grandfather at his twin brother's funeral. Image: @tshegodoll_march1
Source: TikTok

A TikTok video posted on 17 May 2026 gave people an inside look at a traditional practice for twins in some African cultures. People were fascinated to see a family that was maintaining their tradition. Online users commented on the video after seeing the man being subjected to traditional practices.

In a video on TikTok by @tshegodoll_march1 a lady filmed her grandfather, an elderly man, at his twin brother's funeral, where he was expected to take part. One of the last steps at the funeral of a twin is that the living is required to enter the grave just before their twin is laid to rest. It is to symbolise the final goodbye between twins and is believed to help the deceased twin move on without "calling" the surviving twin to join them on the other side. The elder was promptly lifted out of the grave after being briefly lowered over the casket. Watch the video of the granddad below:

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South Africa moved by elderly twins

Many people felt that the video of the twin mourning his brother was touching. Others felt that the older man was too frail for the cultural practice of entering the Grave. Read the comments below:

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Other twins shared thoughts on the cultural practice in case of their passing
Other South African twins shared thoughts on the cultural practice in case of one of their deaths. Image: Raheem Oluwadamilare
Source: UGC

Siza Zwane commented:

"I'm a twin Nomfana, my worst fear yoh life kodwa and his my best friend working e Cape Town we video call each other 3times a day🥺😭🙌"

Tione S Merritt said:

"As a twin myself, I also experience it, but I was little at that time, and my mother also took the sand so she would put a little bit on my bath everytime am sick."

Anita_Nongawuza said:

"My mom is a Twin, the way I cried, I thought I was losing her too."

Priscy_Fikile_Ngubane🪷 wrote:

"To think one day I will have to go through this it pains me💔"

olive shared:

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"I remember when I did this, I was so numb, it was like the entire world didn't exist😔."

Buhle🧸❤️ was moved:

"Ohh Sanaa, I’ve been there, done that, it doesn’t get better, you remember everything like you are watching a movie."

kamow🫦 was touched:

"It's painful because he's too old to do this💔"

cleanlinathi said:

"Same pain, different story. They got to grow old together, unlike me and my twin😭😭hope he finds peace and stays stong😩"

Other Briefly News stories about twins

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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