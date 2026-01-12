A TikTok video showed men and women who were all coupled up in an interesting set-up

Online users were stunned by the twin love birds doing the most to show off their relationship

People were in awe of the couple that had tongues wagging, thanks to the dating setu

A pair of twins caused a stir on social media. The men and women showed people they were being strategic with their love life.

Sets of twins date each other to try to have more twins. Image: @thandiweameera

Online users were raving about the unique couples in a video shared on 10 January 2025. Viewers on TikTok were buzzing about the women and men.

In a TikTok, women and their boyfriends went viral. They got people’s attention for being on a twin double date. They captioned the video to tell people that they were on a mission to recreate twins. Watch the video of the women below:

South African stuns by twin couple

Online users were raving about the people’s romantic date. People were amused by the twins. NHS experts report that twins stand a higher chance of having twins. Fraternal twins have the highest rate, as it is a genetic phenomenon. Identical twins are not genetic, and everyone has the same chance of having them. Read people's comments below:

Having twins is not always genetic in twins. Image:Kelvin Diri

Tondie Mabilu said:

"But what I have seen mostly twins don’t give birth to twins, it is their siblings that give birth to twins. I have seen it from my maternal family, all the twins do not have a twin, but their siblings are twins left and right😩"

Terry Gold said:

"Am I wrong to say that if one pair gets married, then the other one can't date since they become in laws to each other ? 😅"

Sir_BrunoX said:

"Some don't love each other, they just don't want to disappoint their twin. I just can't prove it though."

Luna👠 wondered:

"How do you know which one is yours😭😭😭or you just freestyling?"

Warrior Jr98 joked about the twin set couple:

"Bros will swap some day I tell you, the gals are just all in, and safe, beautiful couples, may you grow old together, this is unique and beautiful...lol am twin here 😁😁😂🥰"

Mosotho joked:

"What's the use taking two pictures... Take a picture of one couple and I guess it can be used by both couples."

mrmax imagined how they date:

"Shuthi, if one twin cheats and she dumps him, then the other twin must dump the other twin brother as well, and they go find a new set of twin brothers 😭"

tashprim remarked:

"The kids will have the same DNA, they will actually be siblings."

Other Briefly News stories about siblings

