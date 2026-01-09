A throwback picture of South African actor Warren Masemola ignited Mzansi, with many drawing inspiration from it

The legendary actor was pictured next to bags of citrus products, which were being sold at the back of a van

Although not enough context was provided regarding the photo, Mzansi concluded that it forms part of his humble beginnings

A throwback picture of Warren Masemola has ignited social media users. Image: Warrenmasemola

Source: Instagram

Warren Masemola was the talk of the town recently when a throwback photo of him went viral.

People did not know whether he was the one selling the oranges or if he had stopped to take a photo with a fan. In the photo posted by SBMatterz, Warren posed for a photo while showing off the oranges which were on display at the back of a van,

Just recently, Netflix announced a new thriller featuring many local talents, including Warren Masemola.

Mzansi responded to the photo, with many people hailing Warren. Below are some of the reactions.

@Mtika36101742 said:

"Smart man. Multiple streams of income is the way to go in our economy. I need to learn to bake scones and other baked goods. Those things sell very well if marketed right. I'm also gonna register my bakkie for courier services. It's really tough. We must humble ourselves honestly."

@afroafrolistik

"One of the best and underrated actors RSA has. The talent of this guy."

@Delaney991143 shared

"Never ever be ashamed that you're doing an honest days work. You're an asset to society!"

@cindzo stated:

"I need people to start Small Business all I need is your email address and your names that’s all you don’t send me money not even 1c you do your own thing."

@alincume_za encouraged:

"Keep going! People will always talk and criticize someone's else hustle. Don't let that discourage you."

@Sandile_S_N shared:

"Never be ashamed to make money People's opinions can go to hell... they never pay your bills... & those same people will never give you a cent. So their opinions are worthless."

@LimpopoDaddy claimed:

"Warren Masemola doesn't wanna do fraud crime like his late friend Presley Chweneyagae who left his kids no inheritance because SIU froze all his assets, this is the noble way to hustle."

New thriller set to release in 2026

In a previous report from Briefly News, 2026 started great for local series lovers. A new Netflix series called 180 has ignited Mzansi. This week, Netflix unveiled the new South African thriller, featuring Warren Masemola, Fana Mokoena, Bongile Mantsai, and Prince Grootboom in lead roles.

The global streaming giant emphasised the film will be a showcase of SA's premier black male acting talent, set to drop worldwide later in 2026. Fans were very excited over the announcement, praising the powerhouse cast, while some joked about the familiar faces dominating local screens.

An excited fan boldly stated, "Stellar actors. I can’t wait to see the outcome." Another one said, "Kante can't they try other actors, fam?"

