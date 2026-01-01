Warren Masemola's eclectic fashion sense raised questions online after he debuted his new look

The beloved actor and his new frontal wig took social media by storm and left many scratching their heads, curious about the star's sexuality

Meanwhile, loyal fans not only admired Warren's fashion statement, but they also praised his work in front of the camera, dubbing him one of South Africa's brightest stars

Warren Masemola debuted his new look. Image: warrenmasemola

Source: Twitter

South African actor Warren Masemola trended on social media after debuting his new look.

Famous for his role as Lentswe Mokethi on Scandal!, the multi-award-winning actor is no stranger to a bold fashion statement, having portrayed a wide array of characters in his decades-long career.

Taking to his social media pages on 31 December 2025, the actor seemingly revisited his days as Thokozani "Thoko" Chanel from SABC1's hit sitcom Ses'Top La, ringing in the new year with a photo in a frontal bob wig as he bid his fans and followers well for the new year.

"The ‘ea’ in tea is silent. I thank you. All the best to everyone in your new year."

His diverse characters on television mirror Masemola's multifaceted personality in real life, reflecting a man whose personal depth, cultural groundedness, and wide-ranging interests allow him to inhabit complex roles with authentic ease.

Masemola recently debuted on Skeem Saam as Gopane, a taxi driver who has turned Turfloop upside down following the mysterious death of his son.

As he ushered in the new year, the comment section erupted with vibrant questions about his new look, which garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from inquisitive followers.

See Warren Masemola's viral picture below.

Mzansi weighs in on Warren Masemola's new look

The online community was quick to speculate and raise questions about Masemola's sexuality. Read some of their comments below.

AngelM133197 said:

"Happy New Year. You're slowly exposing yourself."

bee_mightthe1 asked:

"T for trans?"

RockyB44427546B wrote:

"Something about this guy is not make sure!"

Warren Masemola's new look was met with both admiration and criticism. Image: warrenmasemola

Source: Twitter

On the other hand, some fans admired Warren's look.

Kearatiwa was impressed:

"Can't deny that this picture is art. I'm shocked at the part where you're rocking that hair better than most women."

Buhleee_ said:

"Iconic!"

heyyygomo wrote:

"Thoko Chanel is still in there somewhere. Love to see it!"

Meanwhile, others looked past the actor's new wig to admire his bold artistry.

kilotyke05 admired Warren Masemola:

"Bafo, you’re one of the best actors ever!"

g_nwabisa said:

"You're the man. I've always loved you, Thoko Chanel."

CollinsNte45112 responded:

"My favourite actor."

