South African radio personality Khutso Theledi shared a snap of herself enjoying the festive season in Italy with her husband

The photo was reposted on X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, who used a caption uncharacteristic of his usually mean style

Many users focused on the Metro FM radio presenter's beauty, complimenting her, while others noticed the bland caption of Khawula's post

Khutso Theledi enjoyed a vacation in Italy with her husband.

Source: Instagram

A glimpse into the life of Metro FM's beloved radio personality, Khutso Theledi, as she embraces the holiday spirit in picturesque Italy with her husband, went viral.

The captivating snapshot radiated joy, showcasing moments of warmth and togetherness during a season meant for celebration.

Theledi, who visited her in-laws in Italy, appeared in the snap, dressed in winter apparel consistent with the current climate in the northern hemisphere.

In a surprising departure from his usual narrative style, entertainment blogger Khawula, who was labelled jealous for trolling Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, shared Khutso's photo on X with an unexpectedly bland caption that left many scratching their heads.

See Theledi's picture in the post below:

Fans react to the post

As the snap made its rounds on social media, users rallied with praises for Theledi's striking beauty, adding a layer of positivity to the holiday narrative.

Meanwhile, observers speculated about Khawula's uncharacteristic restraint, with many questioning the intent behind his toned-down commentary.

One user, @msmonakhisi, commented:

"You can tell Khutso is overjoyed and genuinely happy. She is so beautiful with her look-alike husband."

Another user, @Doroshni1, said:

"A lady with no drama. I like her. This is awesome, especially when you're with a person you love."

@Itz_M0rgan wrote:

"Khutso is beautiful."

@chosenwani noted, with a compliment:

"Zero drama, in her lane, minding her own business."

@Chauke05 affirmed:

"She's beautiful."

Other users focused on Khawula's unusually bland caption. @DreadyPrince stated:

"This is not the caption we want."

Another one, @Midas_316, said:

"This caption is weird and boring."

Who is Khutso Theledi?

Theledi is a multi-award-winning South African radio broadcaster, known for hosting the popular BreakAway With Khutso Theledi show on Metro FM, focusing on empowerment and life challenges.

Theledi is a dynamic personality celebrated for her energy, catchphrase "A hi fambeni" (Let's go), and significant presence on social media, connecting with listeners through relatable content and inspiring messages.

After a decade at YFM, she moved to Metro FM, quickly becoming a popular mid-morning host.

Her work is deeply influenced by her personal journey, including honouring her late father, and she aims to inspire others to reach their full potential.

Khutso Theledi began her radio career at 'YFM'.

Source: Instagram

Khutso Theledi visits her in-laws in Italy

The radio presenter previously visited her in-laws in Italy, having married an Italian man whom she refers to as just "Wamina", which in Tsonga means "mine"

At the time, Briefly News reported that the Metro FM star got engaged to her Italian boyfriend in 2023, and in December 2024, they got married.

