Bafana Bafana make their long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup stage, stepping back into global football after years away from the tournament spotlight

The opening fixture brings a familiar sense of history, with South Africa set to face Mexico in a clash that echoes a memorable meeting from the 2010 World Cup

Briefly News takes a look at the key players expected to influence the outcome as Bafana Bafana aim to make a strong statement on their return to the world stage

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By Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu

The big day has finally arrived. Bafana Bafana are back on the world stage at the FIFA World Cup after years away from the tournament.

Players of South Africa warm up during a training session one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

South Africa last featured among football’s elite at the 2010 World Cup, which it hosted. Now, after a demanding qualifying campaign, Bafana Bafana have earned their place on merit, marking a significant return to the global arena rather than an automatic qualification as hosts.

On Thursday, 11 June 2026, the tournament kicks off in style across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Bafana Bafana will open their campaign against Mexico in a fixture that immediately evokes memories of 2010, when the two sides met in the World Cup opener at FNB Stadium.

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Who could forget the iconic Siphiwe Tshabalala strike that sent South Africa and the continent into celebration, accompanied by Peter Drury’s famous commentary: “Goal for Bafana Bafana, goal for South Africa, goal for all Africa.”

Millions of South Africans will once again be glued to their screens, rallying behind the national team as they aim for another historic moment on football’s biggest stage.

Hugo Broos (L) and midfielder Teboho Mokoena (R) give a press conference at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 10, 2026. Image: Alfredo ESTRELLA

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Hugo Broos has assembled a squad filled with talent, experience, and fearless youth capable of troubling any opponent.

Here are five South African players Mexico should keep a close eye on.

Key Bafana Bafana players to watch against Mexico

1. Mbekezeli Mbokazi

The young defender has experienced a rapid rise and continues to show maturity beyond his years. Strong in one-on-one duels, composed in possession, and fearless in high-pressure matches, Mbokazi represents the next generation of South African defenders.

He earned international recognition after being selected in the 2026 MLS All-Star First XI, becoming only the second South African after Doctor Khumalo to achieve the feat. He also received the highest fan vote total, underlining his growing global reputation.

2. Teboho Mokoena

The heartbeat of the Bafana Bafana midfield, Mokoena arrives in strong form after another influential season with Mamelodi Sundowns. He featured in more than 40 matches across all competitions, contributing goals and assists while dictating the tempo of play.

He also gained valuable experience on the global stage through appearances at the FIFA Club World Cup, where he demonstrated composure, tactical intelligence, and authority in midfield.

3. Relebohile Mofokeng

One of the brightest young talents in African football, Mofokeng enjoyed a breakthrough season with Orlando Pirates. He played 35 matches, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists, with several decisive contributions in key moments.

His influence was central to Pirates’ historic campaign as they ended a 14-year league title drought and set a record points tally for the club.

4. Ronwen Williams

A goalkeeper who consistently delivers on the biggest stages, Williams’ leadership, shot-stopping ability, and composure under pressure have made him one of Africa’s standout goalkeepers. He produced one of the defining performances of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, saving four penalties in a dramatic shootout against Cape Verde to send Bafana Bafana into the semi-finals, where they went on to win bronze.

He also played a key role in Mamelodi Sundowns’ CAF Champions League success, producing crucial saves in the final against AS FAR, including a decisive penalty stop in Morocco.

5. Thapelo Maseko

Maseko’s journey to the World Cup stage has been shaped by setbacks and resilience. A difficult 2025/26 season at Mamelodi Sundowns saw him struggle for game time and miss out on the FIFA Club World Cup squad. He later expressed frustration over a lack of rhythm and consistency, while also being omitted from international friendlies as Hugo Broos emphasised the importance of regular club minutes.

Kick-off time and where to watch on TV

SABC Sport, in partnership with Hollywoodbets, will be broadcasting the tournament across SABC 1, SABC 3, SABC Sport, SABC Plus, and SABC Radio Stations. DSTV will also show the match through the Supersport channel, and also the new kid on the block, SportyTV. The match kicks off at 2100 hours (South African Time).

Bafana injury concerns add to World Cup squad drama

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana’s medical team faced a race against time before Hugo Broos finalised his FIFA World Cup squad on Wednesday, 27 May.

Team doctor Dr Thulani Ngwenya later revealed that Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena missed out after a late injury setback.

Source: Briefly News