Dricus du Plessis has provided an update on the status of his long-awaited UFC return after months of speculation

The former middleweight champion remains focused on earning another shot at UFC gold following the first defeat of his title reign

Fans are still awaiting confirmation of his next opponent, with reports continuing to link the South African star to a blockbuster showdown later this year

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Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has explained the reason behind the delay in the announcement of his next fight.

Dricus Du Plessis explained why his fight announcement is being delayed. Image: Geoff Stellfox

Source: Getty Images

The South African MMA fighter has been out of the Octagon since August 2025, when he was defeated by Khamzat Chimaev. He has since hinted that he will return soon with the intention of reclaiming the championship title he lost. However, that title is no longer in Chimaev's possession after he was defeated by Sean Strickland in May.

Dricus du Plessis blames opponent for UFC fight delay

Du Plessis claimed on social media on Tuesday, 9 June, that his next fight is being delayed because his opponent has yet to sign the contract.

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The post appeared to reference "a little someone agreed to a fight but actually signing the dotted line isn't that easy when you know you're just signing for a show purse", according to MMA Fighting. He added that the deal has been "signed and sealed for a while" on his side.

As seen in the post below.

Stillknocks did not reveal any names, but reports have linked him to a July 18 bout against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC Oklahoma City.

Usman, who held the welterweight title from 2019 and successfully defended it five times, has fought once at middleweight. He recently ended a three-fight winless run with a decision victory over Joaquin Buckley in June.

"Sorry people, the announcement is taking longer than expected," du Plessis wrote.

Dricus du Plessis' road back to the UFC title

Before losing to Chimaev, du Plessis secured notable victories over Sean Strickland in February 2025 and Israel Adesanya in 2024. Over the years, he has consistently faced elite competition in the middleweight division, defeating former champions Adesanya, Robert Whittaker and Strickland twice.

Those victories cemented his status as one of the premier middleweights of his generation. In an interview with Betway South Africa in August, du Plessis described Adesanya as the best opponent he has ever faced.

Du Plessis also made it clear that he is not interested in hype fights or paydays. His sole focus is securing matchups that will fast-track his return to title contention. While acknowledging that the UFC may have different plans, he questioned the logic of fighting someone who is only on a two-fight winning streak.

"I don't care who the opponent is, as long as it helps me get back to my belt," he said.

Caio Borralho travels to South Africa for Dricus

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis dismissed growing calls for a comeback fight against Brazilian contender Caio Borralho after a tense online exchange spilt into real life in Johannesburg.

Borralho posted a video from Johannesburg on Monday, 27 April 2026, revealing that he had flown in to confront du Plessis directly.

Source: Briefly News