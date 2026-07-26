Orlando Pirates have confirmed the acquisition of Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen from Sogndal Fotball, bolstering their attacking options ahead of the upcoming season.

Pedersen, 27, arrives at the Soweto giants having enjoyed a productive campaign in Norway, netting eight goals in 14 league appearances for Sogndal IL. The signing signals the club's intent to strengthen a forward line that has been a focal point of their squad-building strategy.

**Mbuthuma's Place Under Threat**

Football analyst Uche Anuma, speaking exclusively to Briefly News, warned that the arrival of the Norwegian forward could have direct consequences for Bafana Bafana international Yanela Mbuthuma.

"As I have said earlier, Pedersen is a good signing, but his arrival would affect the chances of Yanela Mbuthuma next season, as might be having limited chances of breaking into the starting line up with Evidence Makgopa being ahead of him in the pecking order," Anuma said.

With Makgopa already occupying the leading striker role, Mbuthuma now faces the prospect of finding himself third in line for a starting berth, with the newly signed Pedersen adding further competition to the position.

**Ouaddou Faces Enviable Selection Dilemma**

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is expected to have a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal when pre-season preparations begin. Anuma acknowledged the challenge that would come with managing such options.

"Abdeslam Ouaddou would have a good headache next season as he would having quality players at his disposal," the analyst noted.

The signing of Pedersen is likely to intensify internal competition within the squad, with players expected to fight harder for inclusion in the starting eleven. For Mbuthuma, the challenge will be proving his worth alongside established figures like Makgopa and a new international recruit who has demonstrated consistent form in Europe this season.

Pirates have not yet announced the duration or financial terms of Pedersen's contract.

Source: Briefly News