Mamelodi Sundowns, simply known as Sundowns, is a Pretoria-based South African professional football club. As one of the leading teams in the first tier of the South African football league system, it is also one of the highest-playing football clubs in South Africa, as highlighted in the Mamelodi Sundowns' salary list in 2023.

These details about the Sundowns' salary list in 2023 highlight the lengths the club is willing to go to secure the top position in the league. The club recruits experienced players from across the world.

Mamelodi Sundowns' salary list in 2023

How much do Sundowns players earn per month? This list includes the players' monthly salaries and snippets of their career profiles.

20. Lesedi Kapinga - R200,000

Full name: Lesedi Alton Kapinga

Lesedi Alton Kapinga Date of birth: 25th May 1995

25th May 1995 Age: 28 years (as of 2023)

28 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Limpopo, South Africa

Limpopo, South Africa Position: Attacking midfielder

Lesedi Alton Kapinga is an experienced attacking midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns. He started his senior career at Tshakhuma Madzivhandila before joining Black Leopards in 2018.

His impeccable performance in the 2019/2020 season earned him a five-year contract at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he enjoys a monthly salary of R200,000.

19. Rivaldo Coetzee - R200,000

Full name: Rivaldo Roberto Genino Coetzee

Rivaldo Roberto Genino Coetzee Date of birth: 16th October 1996

16th October 1996 Age: 26 years (as of 2023)

26 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kakamas, South Africa

Kakamas, South Africa Position: Defender/ central midfielder

Rivaldo Coetzee is a South African professional player, defender, and central midfielder. He also plays for the South African national team.

Rivaldo made his professional debut at Ajax Cape Town. In 2016, he was part of the Bafana Bafana squad in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Rivaldo Coetzee enjoys a monthly salary of R200,000.

18. Matlala Makgalwa - R200,000

Full name: Matlala Keletso Makgalwa

Matlala Keletso Makgalwa Date of birth: 3rd January 1997

3rd January 1997 Age: 26 years (as of 2023)

26 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kakamas, South Africa

Kakamas, South Africa Position: Midfielder

Matlala Keletso Makgalwa is a South African football player and midfielder at Mamelodi Sundowners. Kaletso joined the Rockets from Masandawana in 2022 on loan and later TS Galaxy but only made five match appearances before his unprecedented release. At Sundowns, Matlala enjoys a salary of R200,000.

17. Soumahoro Bangaly - R240,000

Full name: Soumahoro Bangaly

Soumahoro Bangaly Date of birth: 18th July 1991

18th July 1991 Age: 31 years (as of 2023)

31 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Adzopé, Ivory Coast

Adzopé, Ivory Coast Position: Centre back defender

Soumahoro Bangaly is an Ivorian professional footballer and centre-back defender whose professional career spans over a decade. He started at AFAD Djékanou, an Ivorian football team, and later joined Râmnicu Vâlcea in Romania and ASEC Mimosas. Bangaly joined Sundowns in 2015 and is accorded a monthly salary of R240,000.

16. Mothobi Mvala - R250,000

Full name: Mothobi Mvala

Mothobi Mvala Date of birth: 14th June 1994

14th June 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2023)

28 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Theunissen, South Africa

Theunissen, South Africa Position: Centre defender

Mothobi Mvala is a South African football central defender for Mamelodi Sundowns and the South African national team. Mvala had his big break at Highlands Park and was part of the 2016 Rio Olympics squad. He enjoys a monthly salary of R250,000.

15. Themba Zwane - R250,000

Full name: Themba Zwane

Themba Zwane Date of birth: 3rd August 1989

3rd August 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

33 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Tembisa, South Africa

Tembisa, South Africa Position: Attacking midfielder

Themba Zwane is a South African professional soccer player and attacking midfielder for the Sundowns and the national team. Themba Zwane's salary at Sundowns is R250,000.

14. Abubeker Nassir - R290,000

Full name: Abubeker Nassir Ahmed

Abubeker Nassir Ahmed Date of birth: 23rd February 2000

23rd February 2000 Age: 23 years (as of 2023)

23 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Position: Forward

Abubeker Nassir Ahmed is an Ethiopian-born footballer who plays as a forward for Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL and the Ethiopian national team.

Nassir started his professional debut in 2016, playing for Ethiopian Coffee. Six years later, he joined Mamelodi Sundowns and currently enjoys a monthly salary of R290,000.

13. Mosa Lebusa - R300,000

Full name: Mosa Lebusa

Mosa Lebusa Date of birth: 10th October 1992

10th October 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2023)

30 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Welkom, South Africa

Welkom, South Africa Position: Centre-back, Left-back

Mosa Lebusa is a South African footballer, centre-back and left-back for Mamelodi Sundowns. He had his youth career at Dinonyana FC and Ajax Cape Town. He later made his senior career debut in 2012 at Ajax Cape Town.

Lebusa joined Mamelodi in 2018 and is part of the senior group in the team. He enjoys a monthly salary of R300,000.

12. Sipho Mbule - R350,000

Full name: Sipho Percevale Mbule

Sipho Percevale Mbule Date of birth: 22nd March 1998

22nd March 1998 Age: 25 years (as of 2023)

25 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Bethlehem, South Africa

Bethlehem, South Africa Position: Central midfielder

Sipho Mbule is a dynamic professional South African football player and a central midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns. He began his youth career at Harmony Sports Academy before joining SuperSport United in 2017.

Mbule joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2022. His salary is currently pegged at R350,000.

11. Erwin Saavedra - R350,000

Full name: Erwin Mario Saavedra Flores

Erwin Mario Saavedra Flores Date of birth: 22nd February 1996

22nd February 1996 Age: 27 years (as of 2023)

27 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Oruro, Bolivia

Oruro, Bolivia Position: Right-back midfielder

Erwin Saavedra is a Bolivian professional footballer in Sundowns and the Bolivian national team. He debuted professionally in 2013, joined Goiás on loan in 2017, and later joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2022.

Erwin Saavedra is one of Sundowns' highest-paid players. His salary is R350,000.

10. Brian Onyango - R380,000

Full name: Brian Mandela Onyango

Brian Mandela Onyango Date of birth: 24th July 1994

24th July 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2023)

28 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya Position: Centre-back

Brian Mandela Onyango is a Kenyan-born professional footballer and centre-back player for Mamelodi Sundowns. He made his professional debut at Posta Rangers and played for Tusker, the Santos, Maritzburg United and the Sundowns in 2022. He rakes in a monthly salary of R380,000.

9. Peter Shalulile - R400,000

Full name: Peter Shalulile

Peter Shalulile Date of birth: 23rd October 1993

23rd October 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Windhoek, Namibia

Windhoek, Namibia Position: Striker

Peter Shalulile is a Namibian professional footballer and striker at Mamelodi Sundowns. He also plays for the Namibian national team.

Shalulile made his career debut in 2011 at Tura Magic and later transferred to Highlands Park in 2015. He earns a monthly salary of R400,000.

8. Gastón Sirino - R400,000

Full name: Leandro Gastón Serino Rodríguez

Leandro Gastón Serino Rodríguez Date of birth: 22nd February 1991

22nd February 1991 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Montevideo, Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay Position: Winger

Gastón Sirino is an Uruguayan-born football star who plays as a winger. He made his debut at Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018. Before, he was affiliated with Bolívar in 2017, San Luis, Unión San Felipe and Rampla Juniors. Gastón Sirino's monthly salary is R400,000.

7. Thapelo Morena - R400,000

Full name: Thapelo James Morena

Thapelo James Morena Date of birth: 6th August 1993

6th August 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Randfontein, South Africa

Randfontein, South Africa Position: Defender and midfielder

Thapelo Morena is a South African professional footballer, defender and midfielder at Mamelodi Sundowns. He joined the club in 2016 from Bloemfontein Celtic, where he launched his professional career in 2013. He enjoys a monthly salary of R400,000 and is be one of the highest-paid players at Sundowns in 2023.

6. Kennedy Mweene - R420,000

Full name: Kennedy Mweene

Kennedy Mweene Date of birth: 11 December 1984

11 December 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2023)

38 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Lusaka, Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia Position: Goalkeeper

Kennedy Mweene is a Zambian professional footballer and goalkeeper at Mamelodi Sundowns and the Zambian national team. Mweene joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013 after playing for Free State Stars, Kitwe United, Lusaka Dynamos and Lusaka Celtic. Kennedy rakes in a monthly salary of R420,000.

5. Marcelo Allende - R430,000

Full name: Marcelo Iván Allende Bravo

Marcelo Iván Allende Bravo Date of birth: April 7, 2002

April 7, 2002 Age: 21 years (as of 2023)

21 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Pudahuel, Santiago, Chile

Pudahuel, Santiago, Chile Position: Attacking midfielder

Marcelo Allende is a Chilean-born attacking midfielder for the Sundowns and the Chile national team. He was the captain of the Chile team during the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Marcelo is regarded as one of the top youth prospects in Chile. He earns a monthly salary of R430,000.

4. Denis Onyango - R450,000

Full name: Denis Masinde Onyango

Denis Masinde Onyango Date of birth: 15th May 1985

15th May 1985 Age: 38 years (as of 2023)

38 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kampala, Uganda

Kampala, Uganda Position: Goalkeeper

Denis Masinde Onyango is a Ugandan-born professional player and goalkeeper for the Sundowns. He joined the club in 2014. He was previously affiliated with Bidvest Wits FC, Mpumalanga Black Aces, SuperSport United, Saint George and Villa FC.

Onyango also represented Uganda during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and captained the team until his retirement in 2021. He rakes in a monthly salary of R450,000.

3. Ronwen Williams - R500,000

Full name: Ronwen Hayden Williams

Ronwen Hayden Williams Date of birth: 21st January 1992

21st January 1992 Age: 31 (as of 2023)

31 (as of 2023) Place of birth: Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Port Elizabeth, South Africa Position: Goalkeeper

Ronwen Williams is a professional South African footballer and goalkeeper for Mamelodi Sundowns. He is also the captain of the South African national team.

Williams joined his team in 2022 after a twelve-year stint at SuperSport United. His professional career spans over 12 years; hence, he is eligible for a monthly salary of R500,000.

2. Andile Jali - R550,000

Full name: Andile Ernest Jali

Andile Ernest Jali Date of birth: 10th April 1990

10th April 1990 Age: 33 (as of 2023)

33 (as of 2023) Place of birth: Matatiele, South Africa

Matatiele, South Africa Position: Defensive midfielder and central midfielder

Andile Jali is a South African professional defensive midfielder and central midfielder. He also plays for the South African national football team.

Jali made his career debut in 2007 at Pretoria University. He also played for Orlando Pirates and K.V. Oostende. Andile's monthly salary is R550,000.

1. Bongani Zungu - R700,000

Full name: Bongani Zungu

Bongani Zungu Date of birth: 9 October 1992

9 October 1992 Age: 30 (as of 2023)

30 (as of 2023) Place of birth: Duduza, South Africa

Duduza, South Africa Position: Midfielder

Who is the highest-paid in Sundowns? Bongani Zungu is the highest-paid player at Mamelodi Sundowns. He also plays for the South African national team as a midfielder.

Bongani made his career debut as a student at the University of Pretoria in 2012. He was affiliated with Mamelodi Sundowns, Vitória Guimarães, Amiens and Rangers. He returned to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2022 after receiving an offer of R700,000.

Frequently asked questions

Go through these questions and their answers as they unveil more details about football as a lucrative career in South Africa.

Who is the highest-paid player in Sundowns 2023?

According to estimates, Bongani Zungu earns a monthly salary of R700,000. Therefore, he is the highest-paid player at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Who is the highest-paid player in South Africa in 2023?

According to records, Amakhosi's Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid professional South African football player in 2023. His career spans nine years, and his monthly salary is approximately R1.45 million.

Who is the highest-paid player at Kaizer Chiefs 2023?

Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid player at Kaizer Chiefs, with a salary of R1.45 million. The attacking midfielder joined the team in 2021 and has been fundamental in the club's success.

Besides shedding light on players' wages, the Sundowns' salary list expresses the lengths the football club is willing to go to compensate its players. The players' statistics and dexterity dictate their monthly returns.

